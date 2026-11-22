In case you live under a rock, you may have missed that the New York Mets have just signed Tarik Skubal.

Now that the first big domino has fallen in MLB Free Agency, the rest of the market will fall into place. The Mets are already early winners in free agency, having beaten out the San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers for Skubal’s services.

MLB insider Jeff Passan was one of the first to report the news.

“BREAKING: Tarik Skubal and the New York Mets are in agreement on a nine-year, $450 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported earlier on Sunday, November 22nd, 2026.

Not only did the Mets land the big fish, they forked out the largest pitching contract ever to get there.

“Tarik Skubal’s nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets is the largest for a pitcher in baseball history, $125 million ahead of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s deal. A monumental contract for Skubal, a monumental add for the Mets,” Passan also reported.

That’s a lot of money for a team that finished with one of the worst records in 2026 to dish out to the top free agent.

Potential 2027 New York Mets Starting Pitching Rotation

Now, more questions start emerging for the Mets.

For starters, what will the Mets starting pitching rotation look like? Here is what we know so far.

Before the deal, the Mets had Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, Zac Thornton, Sean Manaea, and Jonah Tong. But what happens when they add Skubal to the mix?

With Skubal added, here is one potential outcome:

Tarik Skubal

Nolan McLean

Christian Scott

Zac Thornton

Sean Manaea or Jonah Tong

That’s not a bad rotation, but it could certainly use another starter in the 3-5 spot to give the team’s pitching staff some depth.

One of Manaea or Tong could slide over to the bullpen. The more likely scenario is that the Mets sign another free agent starter and then trade away one or two arms for a position player.

One way or another, Skubal makes the Mets rotation better.

However, with Skubal now locked down, they still have some work to do.