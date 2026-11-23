The New York Mets made the biggest splash of the MLB offseason on Sunday.

Fans sitting at home watching the NFL were alerted on their phones that the Mets had signed Tarik Skubal, the top free agent this offseason, to the richest contract a pitcher has ever gotten.

The pact between the Mets and Skubal is $450 million for nine years. Mets owner Steve Cohen broke the bank to land Skubal.

The hope for the Mets is that Skubal can be the ace of their rotation for years to come and help lead an expensive roster to the postseason after missing out the last two years.

With playoff hopes in mind, though, the Mets might not be done. There’s more work to do.

Multiple ESPN analysts wrote in an article after the Skubal signing that the Mets still have other areas of need they could fill in the days ahead.

Mets Need First Base Help

The Mets let Pete Alonso go last offseason and never really found an adequate replacement at first base.

There are options available this offseason, including two from the Far East.

“The Mets need more offense, more walks, better defense, more pitching,” ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle writes. “Of all that, getting a legit power-and-patience hitter at first base would be at the top of my list. Who? Maybe one of the overseas guys, Teruaki Sato (somewhat pricey to sign) or Koo Ja-wook (probably not expensive to sign). You can always juggle corner players, so you can’t get too hung up on the first-base qualifier.”

The top domestic first base free agent is Ty France.

“If you want to believe in Ty France’s 2026 resurgence, he’s another possibility (and a good defender as well),” ESPN’s David Schoenfield writes. “He’s risky given his age (32) and 2023-25 performance, but he did make some changes that helped him improve his exit velo and launch angle.”

Another Need

The Mets also could use upgrades to their bullpen, according to Schoenfield.

He wants them to go after the lefty free agent from the Padres, Adrian Morejon.

“Otherwise: bullpen. It wasn’t terrible in 2026, but a quick scan of the roster doesn’t exactly inspire confidence either,” Schoenfield writes. “If money is no object — and it apparently isn’t — Adrian Morejon is a must.”

Morejon would be just about as costly as any reliever has ever been, but the Mets just did that for Skubal, so why not?