The New York Mets have now signed southpaw Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million deal.

Following the groundbreaking announcement, social media inevitably erupted with reactions from fans and analysts.

MLB World Reacts To Mets Signing Tarik Skubal

Here’s what some of the reactions are on X, formerly Twitter:

@michaelgbaron: “The #Mets are reportedly giving Tarik Skubal $450 million over 9 years. That’s $50m per for the non-math folks. Skubal is the best pitcher in baseball. A two-time Cy Young award winner, and a must have for the club right now. He adds talent, he adds credibility, and is yet another demonstration of the Mets financial power in the game.”

@JeffPassan: “Tarik Skubal’s nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets is the largest for a pitcher in baseball history, $125 million ahead of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s deal. A monumental contract for Skubal, a monumental add for the Mets. @JonHeyman was first on the agreement.”

@katiejwoo: “The Mets, widely believed as the industry favorite all along, win the sweepstakes for Tarik Skubal. Dodgers were one of four reported finalists.”

@ragazzoreport: “The Mets land Tarik Skubal on a record-setting deal for a starting pitcher, 9 years, $450 million, blowing Gerrit Cole and Yoshinobu Yamamoto out of the water. Mets now have the highest paid position player (Soto) and SP all-time. @JonHeyman on it.”

This article will be updated.