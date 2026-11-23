The New York Mets are on a tear after signing Tarik Skubal, and now Paul Goldschmidt from the New York Yankees.

Once the news went public, social media erupted with strong reactions from fans and analysts.

Let’s take a look at what some people are saying.

MLB World Reacts To Mets Signing Paul Goldschmidt

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly Twitter:

@PSLToFlushing: “The Mets were seeking a RHH 1B. Goldschmidt beats up LHP still (.967 OPS), can play the heck out of 1B defensively and is lauded as an elite clubhouse guy. I have concern about signing a 39-year-old, but he fits what they were seeking in what is not a strong 1B market.”

@michaelgbaron: “The #Mets are definitely getting a defensive upgrade in Paul Goldschmidt, assuming that doesn’t erode in his age-38 season in 2027. 2 DRS, 5 OAA, 7 FRV at first this past season. The question of course is, how much can they have him out there without overexposing him?”

@AnthonyDiComo: “The Mets are continuing their spending with a deal for Paul Goldschmidt, source confirms @ByRobertMurray report. The 39-year-old Goldschmidt had a .765 OPS this for the Yankees but still mashed lefties with a .967 OPS. He was also still a plus defender.”

@SteveGelbs: “My God, what a few days the Mets are having. Ewing, then Skubal and now Goldschmidt. Love this as the right-handed bat in a first base platoon. An OPS over .960 against lefties over the last two years, plus defense at first and one of the great all-around pros, leaders and clubhouse guys in the game. One of my favorite opposing players to talk to over the years. A great addition to the room and a perfect fit for what the Mets need on the field.”

@MarinoMLB: “Paul Goldschmidt against lefties in 2026: 157 AB 0.299 BA 0.393 OBP 0.967 OPS. A lefties killer to platoon alongside Jared Young who had a great defensive season at 1B last year.”

This article will be updated.