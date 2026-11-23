The market is pricing in the New York Mets as World Series favorites after news of a Tarik Skubal signing.

As Jeff Passan noted, the reported nine-year, $450 million contract is the largest ever for a pitcher. And it’s a good bit of business ahead of the likely lockout on December 1.

The move has convinced the betting markets just enough to include the Mets among next season’s picks for a World Series championship.

According to the current lines at BetOnline Sports & Casino, the Mets jumped from 22/1 odds before the Tarik Skubal signing, to 9/1 odds.

That’s a massive jump considering the ballclub added just one player to the roster. But if Skubal can deliver as he has in the past, he could be the difference-maker for the Mets next season.

Skubal had a bit of a down year last season. He finished the season 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA and 186 Ks in 26 starts between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers moved Skubal to the Dodgers amid his impending free agency. The Dodgers, for their part, were unable to retain their ace pitcher.

And that’s something that could tilt the balance of power in the National League in 2027.

Tarik Skubal Signing Exactly What Mets Had to Do

There is a reason why the market reacted so aggressively to the Tarik Skubal signing.

True staff aces are hard to come by. That’s why the Mets did exactly what they had to do. They jumped on the rare opportunity to get a guy who could transform their rotation immediately. While the organization certainly ponied up the cash to land Skubal, there is no question it’s the type of move the Mets had to make to become instant contenders.

That’s exactly what the Tarik Skubal signing has the potential to be.

More importantly, he gives the Mets a pitcher capable of matching up with virtually any ace in the National League.

The Mets entered the offseason knowing they needed another front-of-the-rotation starter if they wanted to enter the conversation among World Series contenders.

The Tarik Skubal signing did exactly that.

It is also easy to see why the Mets would quickly rise up the ranks.

The Mets needed to make a massive move. Even if other big deals like Juan Soto are exactly looking the masterstrokes, the Mets have the pockets to go out and make something like this happen.

From that perspective, it is difficult to argue the Mets could have made a bigger move this offseason.

Back Half of Skubal Contract Could Age Poorly

As exciting as the Tarik Skubal signing looks today, there is no denying the there’s a serious risk the deal could go sideways.

History has shown that long-term deals don’t always age well for pitchers, especially once they’re past 30. Skubal already had a bit of an injury situation this past season, raising concerns if this is just the beginning of a decline for the superstar hurler.

And if it is, it might just be that the expiration date on Skubal is fast approaching.

The most likely scenario may be that the Tarik Skubal signing delivers tremendous value during the front half of the contract before becoming more difficult to justify later on. That is often the tradeoff teams accept when they pursue superstar talent in free agency.

For New York, that’s a risk they’ll take any day of the week.

The organization is not making this investment with the hope that the ninth year of the contract becomes a bargain. The goal is to maximize its championship window while Skubal remains one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball.

If he helps the Mets win a World Series within the next couple of seasons, no one is going to be complaining about how the back half of the deal could work out.

That is why the focus should remain on what the Tarik Skubal signing accomplishes right now.

The Mets needed an ace. They needed a pitcher who could become the ace that could do something like what Jacob Misiorowski did for the Milwaukee Brewers this season.

Whether the deal ages well remains to be seen. But if the Tarik Skubal signing helps bring a championship back to New York, the payoff will be well worth the financial expenditure.