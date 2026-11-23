The New York Mets, just one day after making former Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history, made a second free agent signing, this time landing former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt.

But after assembling the highest payroll of any MLB team in 2026 at $345.2 million, what are the Mets paying the 39-year-old Goldschmidt, who will enter his 17th season in the major leagues?

The answer? The Mets agreed Monday to a one-year, $8 million deal with the first baseman who spent the last two seasons with the New York Yankees.

The price doubles the $4 million base salary he drew from the Yankees last season. Will Goldschmidt be worth it?

FanSided’s Robert Murray reported the agreement. Will Sammon of The Athletic reported the $8 million figure, according to RotoWire, which also noted that Goldschmidt turns 40 late in the 2027 season.

Paul Goldschmidt’s Mets Deal Vs. Yankees Contracts

Goldschmidt’s pay has swung hard in both directions since he left St. Louis. He finished a five-year, $130 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals after the 2024 season, then agreed to a $12.5 million, one-year contract with the Yankees, according to the Associated Press.

That 2025 season produced a .274 average with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs. It also cost him first-base playing time to the left-handed Ben Rice, according to the AP.

The Yankees brought him back for 2026 at that $4 million base, according to Sports Illustrated, with four $500,000 bonuses available at 400, 450, 500 and 550 plate appearances. Those bonuses capped the deal at $6 million. Goldschmidt finished with 380 plate appearances, short of the first mark.

In those 105 games he slashed .252/.313/.452 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs. The split tells the story. Against left-handers he hit .299/.393/.573 with 11 home runs in 183 plate appearances, but against right-handers he managed only .213/.239/.351 in 197.

The longer résumé explains why the Mets wanted him anyway. In 16 seasons with Arizona, St. Louis and the Yankees, Goldschmidt has hit .286/.375/.501 with 390 home runs, 1,284 RBIs and 2,277 hits. He won the 2022 National League MVP award, made seven All-Star teams, collected four Gold Gloves and took five Silver Sluggers.

In his career, Goldschmidt has earned $179,658,606 through 2026.

Where Paul Goldschmidt Fits on the New York Mets in 2027

The assignment is narrow. Goldschmidt is expected to take the short side of a first-base platoon, hitting almost exclusively against left-handers, with incumbent Jared Young projected as the long side.

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns telegraphed the plan before the signing, saying the club wanted “someone who splits time with JY,” according to Mets On SI. Young was the de facto starter late last season until a concussion ended his year with 10 days left.

Talkin’ Baseball analyst Jack Oliver predicted the move before it happened, noting that Young “can’t handle left-handed pitching,” according to Yahoo Sports.

Defense is the other selling point. In the metrics, Goldschmidt posted two runs saved, five outs above average and seven runs of fielding value at first base in 2026, according to analyst Michael Baron. The open question, Baron added, is how much the Mets can play him without “overexposing him.”

Reaction to the signing has leaned favorable. MLB Trade Rumors called Goldschmidt a “productive role player.” Amazin’ Avenue‘s Vasilis Drimalitis wrote that the Mets landed a strong platoon fit, though “his best days are very much behind him.”

The projections agree. FanGraphs projects .252/.316/.410 with 12 home runs over 371 plate appearances, a 100 wRC+ (exactly league average) and 0.4 WAR. That is a drop from his 111 wRC+ this year. The Steamer system is lower on playing time, with 300 plate appearances and nine home runs.