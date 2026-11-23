The New York Mets sent shockwaves across Major League Baseball on Sunday evening when the announcement surfaced that Tarik Skubal will sign a nine-year, $450 million deal to pitch for the Mets for the foreseeable future.

The Mets are certainly winning the early portion of the offseason, but there are still more moves the Mets could make to keep pace with all the top contenders in the NL. Remember, New York finished in DEAD last in the NL East in 2026.

So, directly after the Skubal deal, FanSided.com wasted no time in urging the Mets to make a handful of other moves to solidify their ‘future’ World Series chances. One of them, proposed by staff writer Christopher Kline, is to trade for New York Yankees starter Ryan Weathers.

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Should the Mets Trade for Ryan Weathers?

Despite the massive Tarik Skubal signing, the New York Mets could certainly afford to add another starter or two.

Ryan Weathers, 26, is coming off his best season in MLB, posting an ERA of 3.60 over 25 starts and 137.1 IP (career-high), so it could be a good opportunity for the Yankees to sell high, and a team like the Mets would be in the market for his services.

Kline (for F/S) wrote about why this move is one the Mets should make:

“The Mets could aim much higher (Reid Detmers, Jacob deGrom, etc.) but the Mets can always save their bullets for the trade deadline, or for later in the spring/summer when the lockout ends and the cap rules are etched in stone. For now, targeting an upside guy like Ryan Weathers — under club control for two more years and stuck on the periphery of the New York Yankees’ rotation plans — could yield the most bang for the Mets’ buck. Weathers was rock-solid in 25 starts last season, with a 3.60 ERA and 3.62 FIP.”

It sounds like a good idea in theory, but the Mets actually trading for an arm like Weathers would likely come down to how much the Yankees are asking in return for his services.

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Who Says ‘No’ to Potential Trade?

If this hypothetical trade idea came to fruition, it would likely be the Yankees who turn down the deal, unless they are blown away by a trade package.

While Weathers certainly stands out as a top trade candidate, the Yankees did benefit greatly from his starts in 2026, and he likely will stick around as a depth starter. Remember, New York (Yankees) traded for him last offseason.

While the rumors will remain strong surrounding arms like Weathers due to Brian Cashman indicating the team may have to trade off young arms, unless the Yankees make a big signing for a starter, Weathers likely won’t be traded unless the haul is big enough for it to be worthwhile.