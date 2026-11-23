The New York Mets took a $450 million chance on lefty Tarik Skubal. The two-time Cy Young winner gives the Amazins a certified ace at the top of their rotation. As a result, Skubal’s arrival, along with Nolan McLean and Christian Scott, gives New York an excellent starting three to their pitching staff.

In essence, the southpaw’s arrival clears the path for 24-year-old Zac Thornton. At the same time, the move effectively bolts the door on Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga.

Tarik Skubal is PUMPED after retiring his 15th straight batter https://t.co/DZ8mszRZIt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 3, 2026

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How Tarik Skubal’s Arrival Opens Door to Zac Thornton

Skubal cast a massive shadow over the rotation, challenging the pecking order of the staff. After a year in which the team fizzled to a 74-88 finish, team owner Steve Cohen wanted to pair a frontline starter with homegrown arms. Skubal as the unquestioned No. 1 allows for further development of Nolan McLean and Christian Scott. Behind that, Zac Thornton will get to see ample hill time as a starter.

Skubal’s contract helps because the team will need to use homegrown talent to potentially balance out the luxury tax implications. Thornton remains cost-controlled until 2033 under the current league collective bargaining agreement. Agent Scott Boras’ penchant for pursuing the most money, in a roundabout way, helps the Mets’ farm system. Can Thornton justify the opportunity?

Zac Thornton has a 2.88 ERA in his first 10 MLB starts https://t.co/j0319fh38x — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 26, 2026

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Is Zac Thornton Ready for a Full-Time Role?

Granted, the Mets’ financial commitment to Skubal helps Thornton. Yet, that is not the only reason why he will earn a bullpen spot. First, his 3.42 earned run average in 84.1 innings is a great harbinger. Next, a 1.138 WHIP means that the young hurler can keep opponents under control.

To examine Thornton’s effectiveness, you need to look deeper than his velocity. The lefty’s four-seamer sits at 92.3 miles per hour. Instead of throwing the ball over the plate regularly, Thornton’s control and ability to throw strikes make him effective.

Thornton walked 1.9 batters per nine innings. He thrives at painting the corners. In effect, he forced batters into weak contact, leading to dribblers and flares. The front office of the Mets won’t have to sign a veteran to simply eat innings and provide a body to toss onto the mound.

Zac Thornton was asked how satisfying his MLB success has been for him so far: “It’s great just to prove myself right, prove a lot of others wrong. But yeah, it feels good to just prove myself right.” https://t.co/Cj90uutzAW — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 19, 2026

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Closing the Door on Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea

Neither Kodai Senga nor Sean Manaea should feature prominently in the Mets rotation for multiple reasons. According to Baseball Savant, Manaea lost many of the crucial aspects that made him a good pitcher. His arm angle dropped from 28 degrees in 2023 to 15 degrees in 2026.

The lower arm angle flattens fastballs out and prevents rising. In the last two seasons, Manaea surrendered 18 home runs on his four-seamer alone. Combine that with a decline in velocity, and it led to 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Basically, teams sit on the fastball since his four-seamer does not challenge hitters vertically.

Kodai Senga’s production fell precipitously over the last two seasons. The best way to describe that is the loss of vertical break. Senga relies on the ball starting higher and diving sharply. When it doesn’t, it reaches the level of batting practice. Senga’s out pitch, the ghost slider, requires that break.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever given up three, back-to-back-to-back” Sean Manaea talks about allowing three consecutive home runs in the 6th inning tonight: https://t.co/FbdA38u4wK — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 22, 2026

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What Can the Mets Do?

To shed Manaea and Senga, New York needs to find a trade partner. Additionally, they must enter the deal with tempered expectations. Eating a large amount of the remaining contracts will go a long way in the process. Cohen can absorb the money with couch cushion cash. This clears the deck for Jonah Tong or even another veteran arm at a reasonable price. Either way, Skubal’s effect on the Mets exceeds what he brings to the field.