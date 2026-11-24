The New York Mets are entering an important offseason after finishing the 2026 campaign with a disappointing 74-88 record. Despite owner Steve Cohen’s significant financial investment, the club finished last in the NL East and missed the postseason.

The Mets have already made a major commitment to strengthening their starting rotation, while their position-player group also needs attention.

First base is among the positions under consideration as the organization evaluates potential additions. With several free agents available, New York faces important decisions about how to distribute its resources this offseason.

Ty France Seeks $50 Million Contract as Mets Emerge as Potential Suitor

Chicago White Sox reporter Matthew Crory, who shared USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale report, said free agent first baseman Ty France is pursuing a three-year, around-$50 million contract.

Nightengale identified the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks as two potential fits for the 31-year-old.

The Mets are looking for a first baseman after agreeing to a record contract with two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. Arizona could also consider France if it keeps Nolan Arenado at third base for the final year of his contract.

France is coming off an impressive 2026 season with the San Diego Padres. He finished with a .295 batting average, 21 home runs and a .865 OPS across 133 games.

He also recorded 72 RBIs and a .363 on-base percentage, making him a productive offensive option for interested teams.

The former All-Star has a career .267 batting average and 102 home runs.

The Mets’ interest comes after they agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract with Skubal.

The deal carries an average annual value of $50 million, making it the largest contract ever given to a pitcher.

Skubal finished the 2026 season with a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts for Detroit and the Los Angeles Dodgers before entering free agency.

His arrival addresses a major need for a Mets rotation that recorded a 4.47 ERA, ranking 23rd in MLB.

However, France’s reported asking price presents another financial consideration for New York.

While France could address an important offensive need, the Mets are also working to add depth elsewhere on the roster.

Mets Add Darwinzon Hernandez to Strengthen Bullpen for 2027

The Mets have also agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez.

The agreement was reported on November 19 and was pending the club’s confirmation.

Hernandez, 29, arrives after spending more than three seasons in Japan with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. He had an impressive 2026 campaign, posting a 1.48 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 42⅔ innings.

The left-hander previously pitched four seasons in MLB with the Boston Red Sox, posting a 5.06 ERA across 85⅓ innings.

He was once considered a highly regarded prospect in Boston’s organization before leaving for Japan in 2023.

His overseas performance gives New York another potential bullpen option heading into the 2027 season.

However, Hernandez will need to translate his success in Japan to the major leagues.

The Mets are addressing multiple roster needs this offseason.

With Skubal strengthening the rotation, Hernandez adding relief depth, and France emerging as a potential first-base target, New York faces several decisions as it tries to build a more competitive roster.