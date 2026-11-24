The New York Mets have made a habit of signing former New York Yankees.

Juan Soto is the biggest name of that bunch, of course. But they’ve also signed Luke Weaver and Devin Williams — and just on Monday, signed Paul Goldschmidt.

They may not be done. A new report indicates that Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be a part of the Mets’ free agent plans.

Jazz Chisholm to Mets?

Mets writer Mike Mayer reported on Monday night that the Mets “have interest” in Chisholm.

Sources: The Mets have interest in Jazz Chisholm Jr. as they look to continue adding position player help. — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) November 23, 2026

Chisholm hit free agency at the end of the season. He’s one of the two best second baseman available on the open market, along with the slugging Brandon Lowe.

It would certainly be quite the move by the Mets to sign Chisholm, who seemed pretty happy with the Yankees — but the Yanks don’t seem to have much intention to bring back Chisholm.

That leaves him out there to potentially be signed by the highest bidder. The Mets have certainly proven that they can be that.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Fit With Mets

Why would the Mets want Chisholm?

Because their second base production in 2026 wasn’t at the level that they wanted.

They traded Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien, a veteran known for being a solid hitter with a great glove.

Semien’s bat continued to decline in 2026, though, and he’s not getting any younger. It’s not clear whether the Mets can count on him to be an every-day starter anymore.

Certainly a signing of Chisholm would show that the Mets don’t plan to rely on Semien.

Chisholm also can move around the diamond a bit, but he makes the most sense at second base. So keep an eye on these rumors as they develop. The Mets could still have a bunch more action coming even after the Tarik Skubal and Paul Goldschmidt signings.