In case you missed it (it would be very hard to), the New York Mets reportedly agreed to terms on a nine-year, $450 million contract with 2X Cy Young starter Tarik Skubal on Sunday evening.

While it’s a huge splash, the New York Mets may look to add more arms this offseason, as they need a completely revamped rotation.

Well, just one day after the marquee signing, New York Mets star outfielder Juan Soto has made his thoughts very clear on who the Mets should sign next….

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Juan Soto Indicates Mets Should Bring Back Freddy Peralta

New York Mets fans should remember the Freddy Peralta experience well from the 2026 campaign, and it’s a thought they might want to put behind them. However, Juan Soto believes otherwise.

@MLBonFox recently made the following post (on Instagram):

It reads:

“Now that Tarik Skubal is reportedly off the board, which of these available starting pitchers would you want your team to sign?”

In the comments? Juan Soto. What did Soto comment? Two words…. “Freddy P!” with a fire emoji.

Freddy Peralta with the Mets in 2026 (while Soto’s teammate): 22 starts, 113.2 IP, 113 strikeouts, 4.99 ERA, 4.45 FIP.

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After Tarik Skubal, What Is the Next Move for New York Mets?

With the signing of Tarik Skubal, the New York Mets are clearly winning the early portion of the MLB offseason.

New York also brought in first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on Monday morning (11/23).

So, what could be next for the Mets?

Well, with Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea still projected members of the rotation, it’s fair to assume the Mets may try to upgrade with other starters via either free agency or the trade market.

Some options include, aside from Freddy Peralta:

Tyler Mahle

Clay Holmes

Shota Imanaga

Nick Martinez

Casey Mize

Michael Soroka

Be on the lookout for the Mets to make further moves over the next week before MLB presumably locks out on December 1st. Perhaps a reunion with Freddy Peralta could be a possibility, but it feels unlikely at this moment, regardless of what Juan Soto believes.

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