The New York Mets may want to move on from $75 million starter Sean Manaea this offseason, but there are 2 caveats, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

After signing Tarik Skubal to a record-breaking $450 million contract, the Mets rotation is starting to take shape, but there are two bad apples in the back of the rotation with Manaea and Kodai Senga. Senga could very well remain in a bullpen role, but Manaea’s contract is quite the sticking point for the Mets’ front office.

Sammon notes that A. Manaea’s contract would be difficult to trade to opposing teams, and B. with a looming MLB lockout, it’s hard to gauge how many games will actually be played in 2027, which affects the trade status of a player like Manaea. He wrote:

“Trading Manaea or Senga before an impending lockout next week is difficult for a few reasons. Executives don’t know how many games will be played in 2027, so the value of some players is hard to peg. Also, neither player is an attractive trade target; they represent the kinds of deals the Mets want to dodge. Manaea is entering the final year of his second deal with the Mets, with an annual average value of around $22 million.”

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Why Trading Sean Manaea Makes Sense for Mets

Well, back to the idea of trading Sean Manaea, it could be much easier to move him after MLB and the MLBPA decide on the next CBA.

However, immediately after the Tarik Skubal news broke, the cry was loud from Mets fans that Sean Manaea needs to be booted from the rotation.

It’s easy to see why. In 2026, Manaea made 19 starts (33 appearances), and posted an ERA of 4.78. In 2025, Manaea was limited to just 12 starts, and his ERA was uglier than season at 5.64.

His walk rate is up, and Manaea has allowed 38 home runs in his last 210+ innings pitched.

Across the past two campaigns, Manaea is allowing around 9.0 hits/9 innings pitched.

However, as Sammon notes, trading Manaea is a lot easier said (writing out on paper) than done for the Mets’ front office, especially before the MLB lockout, which is expected to begin in one week’s time.

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