According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the New York Mets are one of a few teams interested in the services of former Yankees player Tyler Austin.

Austin, now 35, hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since 2019 and missed the entire 2026 campaign with a brutal knee injury, but has found recent success with the bat overseas.

Sherman wrote (about teams interested in Tyler Austin):

“The Mets and Yankees are among a group of teams that have expressed interest in former Yankee Tyler Austin, The Post has learned. Austin is almost certain to receive a minor league contract, and the Blue Jays, Cubs and Rays are the other teams that have expressed interest, a source said.”

The Chicago Cubs signed Austin to a free agent deal is December of 2025, but he did not log a single game played in their organization.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Reportedly Interested in Bringing Back Former 3-Year Player

Could Tyler Austin Be a Good Fit for the Mets?

As Joel Sherman notes, Tyler Austin would undoubtedly earn nothing more than a minor-league contract, and he would have to earn his keep in any organization that he joins.

As for if he would be a good fit for the Mets, it’s very hard to tell, considering he hasn’t played affiliated baseball since 2019 (not even any minor league action).

However, that being said, Tyler Austin does come with some positional versatility and MLB experience, so he would be a solid organizational depth piece.

In 2025 (with the Yokohama BayStars), Austin hit 12 home runs in 72 games.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Latest Signing Throws Wrinkle in Adrian Morejon Plans

Tyler Austin’s MLB Career at a Glance

Tyler Austin is an MLB veteran of four seasons.

He spent parts of his first three campaigns with the New York Yankees before joining the Minnesota Twins. Austin then briefly spent time with the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers in 2019 before heading overseas.

Across 209 total MLB games played (244 at-bats), Austin carries a career .219 batting average with 33 home runs, 91 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 96.

It will be interesting to see if he picks up any real buzz in free agency beyond this ‘interest’ from a few clubs around the league.

A return to the Cubs could be plausible as well, considering they are the organization that essentially took a flyer on him before the 2026 season.