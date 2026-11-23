On Nov. 22, the New York Mets landed the big fish in free agency, as Jeff Passan of ESPN reported, citing sources, that Tarik Sukbal agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract. New York now has their No. 1 starter for the foreseeable future.

However, the question is whether handing out this contract to a 30-year-old is worth the risk. Skubal will be a Met until he’s 39 and recently underwent surgery on his left elbow to remove a loose body (bone chip) without ligament damage.

Despite there being concerns about the contract or Skubal’s recent injury history, WFAN’s Evan Roberts believes that the signing is worth the risk for the Mets.

“You’re taking a major risk in terms of years on a guy in his 30s,” Roberts said on Nov. 23 on WFAN. “Eyes wide open for all of us. There’s a lot of risk here. Could Skubal need major arm procedures over the next few years? Absolutely. Could this turn out to be an all-time disaster? Yes, of course it can.

“But when you have a billionaire owner who’s trying to win, and you don’t have an ace, and the Mets right now have potential aces, but they don’t have an ace, and here is a legitimate ace available in free agency. You’ve got to take risks in life.”

After his midseason trade from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Skubal had a record of 6-3 with an ERA of 2.59 and 84 strikeouts in 12 appearances in the regular season and playoffs in his career, per StatMuse.

New York’s Starting Staff Allowed for Tarik Skubal Decision

Moreover, Roberts went into detail about why the risk is worth it for the Mets, given how their starting pitching is set up for the next few years.

“This is one of those risks that, to me, is worth taking, especially when none of your other pitchers are signed long-term,” Roberts added. “When the Yankees made that decision to sign Max Fried, they were in the middle of a long-term commitment to Gerrit Cole.

“They were in the middle of a long-term commitment to Carlos Rodón. For the Mets, this is their first one. All their pitchers are young, and [Sean] Manaea and [Kodai] Senga are in the final years of their deals.”

Mets Needed Hand Out Tarik Skubal Contract to Secure an Ace

Roberts notes that the Mets needed an ace to anchor their rotation, and there was one out there in free agency. As a result, it’s worth handing out this type of contract, as they now have arguably the best pitcher in baseball as their No. 1 guy, and hope this leads to the team getting back to the postseason.

“So this is the one risk, and I think it’s worth it,” Evans said. “I think the reward could be enormous if he can pitch the way he’s pitched over the last three years. Is there risk attached? Of course there is. But I’m pumped up because this team needed an ace, and they went out and got one of the best pitchers in baseball.”