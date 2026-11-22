The New York Mets are in the middle of a very important offseason. After struggling once again this past campaign, the team’s top exec, David Stearns, is attempting to revamp his roster heading towards 2027. New York is obviously targeting several players via free agency and trades. Nevertheless, the Mets are looking to lock up some of their most important players.

Stearns rewarded rookie sensation A.J. Ewing with an eight-year, $95 million extension on November 21. New York made the move despite the youngster already being under team control until 2033. Major League Baseball teams, however, are increasingly more willing to reward their young players. Ewing may not be the only budding star to be extended by the Mets this offseason.

SNY’s Chelsea Janes is now reporting that the New York Mets are open to making similar deals with Carson Benge and Nolan McLean. Benge’s next contract would be particularly interesting. The Athletic’s Tim Britton has explored what the star outfielder’s extension will likely look like. According to the reporter, the National League Rookie of the Year runner-up should receive an eight-year, $117 million deal.

The projection takes into account multiple deals involving somewhat similar players. As Britton points out, the St. Louis Cardinals recently gave fellow star rookie J.J. Wetherholt an eight-year, $112.5 million extension. Pete Crow-Armstrong also previously earned a six-year, $115 million deal with the Chicago Cubs. These two contracts, along with Ewing’s extension, should help lay the groundwork for Benge’s.

Carson Benge Shines at the Plate and in the Field for the New York Mets

While the New York Mets underperformed as a team in 2026, Benge posted impressive numbers in his first MLB campaign. In fact, the rookie led all Mets hitters in WAR, hits, runs, and batting average. He also finished second behind superstar Juan Soto with a .776 OPS. Overall, the outfielder slashed .282/.346/.430 with the Queens club.

Offense, however, was not Benge’s only strength this past season. The budding star also played stellar defense for the New York Mets. He led all N.L. right fielders with 10 assists and two double plays. Baseball Savant even ranked the rookie’s arm as the best in all of baseball from the outfield. As a result, he was named a Gold Glove finalist, but ultimately lost out to Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll.

New York Also Eyeing Other Roster Moves

Along with Benge’s projection, Britton also believes the New York Mets will have to give McLean an extension worth up to $87 million over seven years. The prediction uses comps involving Hunter Greene (six years, $53 million) and Brayan Bello (six years, $55 million). Stearns and the Mets will be hoping that an extension with McLean will turn out significantly better than Bello’s deal with the Boston Red Sox.

While Stearns and the Mets want to tie down their best young players, they also need to be aggressive in landing new stars. Starting pitching will clearly be a priority for New York. Stearns is expected to go all out for superstar southpaw Tarik Skubal. However, the Mets also need to strengthen their lineup, particularly by adding a new right side of the infield.