BREAKING: The New York Mets are signing two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Via Heyman on X: “Breaking: Tarik Skubal to Mets”

It’s a nine-year, $450 million contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Via Passan on X:

“BREAKING: Tarik Skubal and the New York Mets are in agreement on a nine-year, $450 million contract, sources tell ESPN.”

“Tarik Skubal’s nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets is the largest for a pitcher in baseball history, $125 million ahead of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s deal. A monumental contract for Skubal, a monumental add for the Mets.”

New York Mets Sign Tarik Skubal to Record-Breaking Contract

Via The Athletic’s Will Sammon on X: “There are no opt outs in the Mets’ deal with Tarik Skubal deal, league sources said. Skubal gets a $45 million signing bonus with no-trade protection.”

With Skubal and Nolan McLean, the Mets now have one of the best one-two punches in baseball.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Skubal’s contract includes a full no-trade clause.

Looking at New York Mets Ace Tarik Skubal

This past season, Skubal posted a 2.72 ERA with 186 strikeouts over 158 2/3 innings between the Dodgers and Detroit Tigers. He missed time early in the season due to an elbow injury that required surgery.

The Tigers selected Skubal in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Seattle University.

He made his MLB debut with Detroit in 2020.

Skubal emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2023. He made only 15 starts that year due to a major injury, but excelled by posting a 2.80 ERA over 80 1/3 innings.

Skubal made his first career All-Star Team and won the AL Cy Young Award in 2024. That season, he posted 6.7 bWAR and a 2.39 ERA with 228 strikeouts over 192 innings.

In 2025, Skubal recorded 6.4 bWAR and a 2.21 ERA with 241 strikeouts across 195 1/3 innings.

The Tigers traded Skubal to the Dodgers at the 2026 trade deadline for outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith.

Looking at the New York Mets

Despite having the highest payroll in the league this year, the Mets finished the 2026 season last in the National League East with a 74-88 record. They trailed the first-place Atlanta Braves by 20 games.

By signing Skubal, the Mets proved they have no plans of entering a rebuild. Fans should expect them to make more impactful moves this offseason.