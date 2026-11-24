While many New York Mets fans are likely still coming down from the high of their favorite team signing Tarik Skubal to a record-breaking nine-year $450 million deal, not everyone is completely sold on this contract. Keith Law of The Athletic recent wrote a piece about how there is no way that Skubal’s contract is going to age well for New York.

The entire piece is well worth a read if you are able, but the first line sums up his thesis statement pretty well: “The Tarik Skubal signing is a great move for the New York Mets. There’s also absolutely no way it’s going to work out for them.”

Right to the point, eh Keith. He goes on to lay out a number of reasons, all of which make sense. Skubal’s age, his injury history, the fact that pitchers break down and rapidly decline in effectiveness. All fair and reasonable points, but the Mets know all of that too. They signed Skubal because they can and because they are still pushing all of their chips into the middle of the table.

In many ways, they have no other choice. They signed Juan Soto to a mega-contract and have so much money tied up in several players that they really have no excuse not to go all-in and try to win a World Series title in the next several years. It is too late to push the eject button so Steve Cohen’s behemoth is either going to land the plane or it is going to crash and burn.

Mets are going all-in with their expensive core

The Mets are really only paying Skubal for the first half of this deal or so. If he can he roughly as effective as he’s been the last several years for the next four or five seasons before declining in the second half of the deal then that would be a pretty spectacular outcome for the Mets.

The franchise has not won a World Series since 1986 and if the Mets cannot do it, or even get close, these next few seasons with the team they have assembled it will be a true embarrassment. At the same time, it would serve as an example that spending does not always equate to winning. The Mets finished in last place in the NL East in 2026 so there are no guarantees this Skubal signing will put them over the top.

Law is absolutely right that the deal almost certainly will not age well, but if Skubal pitches well and helps lead the Mets to a World Series win then it most definitely will have been worth it.