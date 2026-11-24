The New York Mets enter the 2026-27 offseason with significant work to do after finishing last in the National League East at 74-88.

New York has already made a major commitment to improving its roster, agreeing to a record-setting contract with two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. The Mets are also evaluating their position-player options as president of baseball operations David Stearns works to build a stronger group for 2027.

The club’s recent moves have put its offseason plans firmly in focus, with several roster decisions still ahead.

Mets Eye Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Michael King After Skubal Agreement

The Mets have interest in former Yankees players Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Michael King as they continue looking for roster upgrades. Mike Mayer of “Metsmerized Online” reported the club’s interest, which Underdog MLB also circulated.

Chisholm could provide another option at second base, where New York has questions following Marcus Semien’s difficult 2026 season.

The infielder recorded a .620 OPS, while Brett Baty and prospects Émilien Pitre and Jefferson Rojas are also part of the wider infield picture.

The 28-year-old Chisholm finished the 2026 season with a .231 batting average, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases.

Chisholm has experience at second base, third base, shortstop, and center field. That flexibility could give manager Carlos Mendoza additional options while adding another source of power and speed to the lineup.

King would address a different need. The right-hander recorded a 3.21 ERA with 159 strikeouts across 185 innings and 32 starts for the San Diego Padres in 2026.

He also worked at least six innings in 22 starts, according to the supplied reporting.

New York’s starting pitchers averaged just 4.88 innings per start last season, placing additional pressure on the bullpen.

King opted out of his Padres contract to enter free agency. He also has a connection to the Yankees, having been the central pitching piece in the trade that sent Juan Soto to New York before the 2024 season.

The Mets have not announced agreements with either player. Their reported interest, however, highlights the areas they are still exploring after the Skubal commitment.

Mets Agree to Paul Goldschmidt Deal To Address First Base

New York has also moved to address its first-base vacancy by reaching an agreement with veteran Paul Goldschmidt.

Multiple outlets reported Monday that the former Yankees first baseman had agreed to a one-year contract worth $8 million, with another $2 million available in incentives.

Goldschmidt, 39, spent the 2026 season with the Yankees, batting .252 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs in 105 games.

The seven-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner also earned National League MVP honors in 2022.

His arrival would give the Mets an experienced option at a position where Jared Young and Mark Vientos shared playing time last season.

Goldschmidt’s reported .967 OPS against left-handed pitching in 2026 could also make him a potential platoon partner for Young.

The agreement would represent another addition from across town after Goldschmidt’s two seasons with the Yankees.

His role could also affect Vientos, whose name has surfaced in trade discussions.

With Skubal and Goldschmidt now part of the offseason picture, the Mets are addressing both their rotation and lineup. Their reported interest in Chisholm and King suggests the club still wants further upgrades before the 2027 season.