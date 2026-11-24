Freddy Peralta, capping a year in which the 30-year-old right-hander went from prized New York Mets acquisition to midseason castoff only to become the ALCS MVP with the Tampa Bay Rays, agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday morning, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The agreement still hinges on a physical.

The Mets sent top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to Milwaukee on Jan. 21 for Peralta and right-hander Tobias Myers, taking on his $8 million salary for the final year of his contract.

Freddy Peralta’s Rocky Run With the Mets

On Aug. 2, the last-place Mets sent Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays for prospects Aidan Smith, Émilien Pitre and Gary Gill Hill. The move followed a 6.67 ERA over 11 starts from May 23 to July 20, according to MLB.com. “He came here to anchor a rotation and felt the weight of that,” interim manager Andy Green said, as quoted by MLB.com.

With Tampa Bay, Peralta posted a 1.08 ERA in four postseason appearances and earned ALCS MVP honors as the Rays reached the World Series.

Peralta, 30, was born in Moca, Dominican Republic, and debuted with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018, striking out 13 in 5 2/3 innings. He owns an 80-53 career record with a 3.71 ERA, with 1,309 strikeouts and All-Star selections in 2021 and 2025.

His 2025 season, a 2.70 ERA over 176 2/3 innings and a fifth-place National League Cy Young finish, set up a January trade to Queens.

Extension talks with the Mets stalled. Peralta told the New York Post he wanted “seven or eight” years, and the Mets sat far apart on terms, according to the Post.

Then his season fell apart. Peralta went 5-9 for New York with a 4.99 ERA and a 22.1% strikeout rate, down from 29.6% over his 2021-25 seasons in Milwaukee.

Orioles Win the Freddy Peralta Free Agency Race

The Orioles were not on anyone’s list. The Athletic named the White Sox, Padres, Cubs and Blue Jays as suitors, and said the Rays remained heavily engaged, according to MLB Trade Rumors, which projected a five-year, $110 million deal. Peralta expressed a preference for Tampa Bay.

“I would like to stay with this team,” Peralta was quoted as saying.

Then Baltimore surfaced. Héctor Gómez of Z101 reported Monday that the Orioles showed “a lot of interest” in Peralta, and talks had grown serious by Tuesday, according to Sportsnet.

Because the Mets traded him midseason, Peralta could not receive a qualifying offer, so Baltimore does not forfeit a draft pick. The Orioles also lost Trevor Rogers, a rotation fixture, to the Cubs on a five-year, $120 million deal, according to Yahoo Sports.

Tarik Skubal, the market’s biggest prize, agreed Sunday to a record nine-year, $450 million contract with New York, according to the Associated Press.

Did dealing Peralta clear a path to Skubal? The New York Post’s Jon Heyman did cast Skubal earlier this year as a Mets option if Peralta talks failed, but the Mets traded Peralta as a last-place club shedding an expiring contract.

No report placed a Mets reunion on the table. The Athletic’s Will Sammon reported that the Mets are not expected to chase pitchers in Peralta’s tier early and prefer short-term deals, according to Bleacher Report — though they obviously did not adhere to that principle for Skubal.

Peralta’s contract averages $25 million a year. Which version of him the Orioles get, the one with the 4.99 ERA in New York or the one who won ALCS MVP in Tampa Bay, is now Baltimore’s question to answer.