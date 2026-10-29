Mets Interested in Reunion With $38 Million Star Veteran

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns will be busy this offseason. After yet another disappointing season, New York is once again forced to reload heading into the winter. Because of their struggles, the Mets have several roster holes to fill in the coming months. First base will be a top priority for Stearns. Nevertheless, New York also needs starting pitching.

With this in mind, SNY’s Chelsea Janes believes that the Mets will be in the running for Tarik Skubal. New York, however, is expected to target another pitcher if the Skubal sweepstakes drag on. According to Janes, either Clay Holmes or Michael King would make sense. Both players are expected to opt out of their respective contracts to become free agents.

The reporter also claims that both the New York Mets and Holmes are interested in a reunion. “People I’ve talked to on both sides believe Holmes is open to a reunion for the right deal, but for Holmes and King, the usual Stearns caveats apply: If they are looking for years upon years in their next deals, instead of high average annual value, he probably will not give them,” writes Janes.

Stearns previously signed the pitcher to a three-year, $38 million contract before the 2025 season. Although the Mets traded the star to the Chicago Cubs before the previous trade deadline, they could re-sign him due to a clause in the aforementioned contract. The pitcher has a $12 million player option for 2027, but will make more money if he opts out and enters free agency.

New York Mets More Likely to Land Clay Holmes due to Contract Prediction

As Janes points out, a reunion between the New York Mets and Holmes hinges on his asking price. Stearns typically resists giving veteran starting pitchers huge, long-term contracts. Assuming the exec sticks to his guns (with Skubal being an exception), he could already be out of the running for King. The former Mets ace, on the other hand, is expected to be a more realistic option.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden is predicting that the San Diego Padres star will receive $118 million over four years in his next deal. If true, the Mets are likely to pass on King. However, Bowden also projects Holmes to earn a two-year, $44 million deal this winter. While still a substantial salary, New York would likely be interested in a reunion at this contract length/price.

Holmes also has a proven track record with the New York Mets. Stearns initially brought in the former reliever with plans to convert him to a starter. It is safe to say that the move worked out. The veteran flourished in Queens, recording a 3.26 ERA and 3.9 WAR in 42 appearances with the club.

New York Needs to Revamp its Rotation

The New York Mets, however, will face competition in the chase for Holmes. In fact, Bowden has already named the San Francisco Giants as the best fit for the veteran. Like New York, San Francisco desperately needs to add depth to their rotation during the offseason. Both clubs nearly had identical (and subpar) statistics from their starting pitching in 2026.

This is also not the first time the Mets were linked to a potential reunion with Holmes. Shortly after the trade with Chicago, The Athletic’s Andy McCullough reported that New York could re-sign the veteran pitcher this winter.