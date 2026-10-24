Ex-New York Mets Outfielder Is Still A Free Agent After Release

The New York Mets are coming off a tough 2026 season where they missed the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Despite a high-profile roster, they were among the worst teams in all of baseball.

Ex-New York Mets Outfielder Still A Free Agent

During the middle of the 2026 season, a former Mets player (Ben Gamel) was released by the Atlanta Braves‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Gwinnett Stripers released RF Ben Gamel.”

As of October 24, he still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Gamel did not appear in a game for the Braves at the MLB level.

He batted .210 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 57 Triple-A games this year.

It will be interesting to see if Gamel gets picked up by another team before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At Gamel’s Time With The Mets

Gamel played part of the 2024 season with the Mets.

MLB.com wrote (on February 12, 2024): “New York Mets signed free agent RF Ben Gamel to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training.”

He batted .217 with nine hits in 18 games.

MLB.com wrote (on August 20, 2024): “Houston Astros claimed RF Ben Gamel off waivers from New York Mets.”

Looking At Gamel’s Other Stops