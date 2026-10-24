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Ex-New York Mets Outfielder Is Still A Free Agent After Release

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Ben Gamel #21 of the New York Mets looks on during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Citi Field on June 29, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are coming off a tough 2026 season where they missed the MLB playoffs for the second straight year.

Despite a high-profile roster, they were among the worst teams in all of baseball.

Ex-New York Mets Outfielder Still A Free Agent

GettyBrandon Nimmo #9, Tyrone Taylor #15 and Ben Gamel #21 of the New York Mets celebrate after the final out of the tenth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 2, 2024 in Washington, DC.

During the middle of the 2026 season, a former Mets player (Ben Gamel) was released by the Atlanta Braves‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Gwinnett Stripers released RF Ben Gamel.”

As of October 24, he still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

GettyBen Gamel #39 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida.

Gamel did not appear in a game for the Braves at the MLB level.

He batted .210 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 57 Triple-A games this year.

It will be interesting to see if Gamel gets picked up by another team before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

Looking At Gamel’s Time With The Mets

GettyBen Gamel #21 of the New York Mets celebrates his ninth inning run against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 7, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Gamel played part of the 2024 season with the Mets.

MLB.com wrote (on February 12, 2024): “New York Mets signed free agent RF Ben Gamel to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training.”

He batted .217 with nine hits in 18 games.

MLB.com wrote (on August 20, 2024): “Houston Astros claimed RF Ben Gamel off waivers from New York Mets.”

Looking At Gamel’s Other Stops

GettyBen Gamel #38 of the New York Yankees follows through on an eighth inning base hit against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium on May 9, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The hit was Gamel’s first in the major leagues.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-New York Mets Outfielder Is Still A Free Agent After Release

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