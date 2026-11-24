The New York Mets have their No. 1 starting pitcher signed, landing Tarik Skubal on a nine-year, $450 million contract. So, the question is: What do the Mets do next after making this major move?

Now, it appears that New York is looking at their position players and might continue this trend of signing former New York Yankees players.

On Nov. 23, Mike Mayer of Metsmerized Online reported, citing sources, that the Mets have interest in Jazz Chisholm Jr. as they look to continue adding position player help.

Nonetheless, WFAN’s Evan Roberts doesn’t want any part of Chisholm on the Mets for next season, but not because he believes the veteran infielder is a bad player.

“I like Jazz Chisholm,” Roberts said in a Nov. 24 video from WFAN. “I’ve always been a supporter of his. I just don’t see the fit with the New York Mets. It’s not him as a ballplayer; it’s him as a fit. He’s a second baseman right now.

“Not that I’m in love with Marcus Semien and Brett Baty, but those guys are placeholders until one of their young prospects, whether it’s Jefferson Rojas, Mitch Voit, or Émilien Pitre, could take the job and I don’t want to [unclear] it with Jazz Chisholm unless you’re playing him elsewhere.”

New York Has Promising Young Players

Moreover, Roberts went into detail that with the Mets having so many young prospects on the verge of reaching the majors, he doesn’t want New York signing someone that would block their way of being an everyday player.

“It’s not about Baty and Semien,” Roberts added. “I want to make that clear. It’s about the youth. One thing I think the Mets did well last year is they didn’t block Carson Benge. They didn’t block A.J. Ewing.

“That’s part of the rationale behind the Brandon Nimmo trade. For this year, I don’t want to block the young guys I mentioned, and I feel like Jazz Chisholm would. Now, is he a good ballplayer? Yeah.”

Jazz Chisholm Is Good Player, But Doesn’t Fit Mets

Roberts also stressed again that his reasoning has nothing to do with Chisholm as a ballplayer, but because the Mets will soon have players that could cover his position. Now, he does leave the door open for a prove-it type of deal.

“It’s not a knock on the player because you’re right. Two years ago, he was a .330 player, and he has that potential. Maybe after a bad year with the Yankees, at 29 years old, he gets another one-year deal. Maybe he gives me a monster year, and that would be great for the lineup. But I just really struggle to see the fit.”

In his three seasons with the Yankees, Chisholm batted .243 with 269 hits, 61 home runs, 158 RBIs, and 172 runs scored in 313 games, per StatMuse. It will be interesting to see if the Mets do follow this trend of signing former Yankees.

Recently, the Mets signed Juan Soto, Devin Williams, and now reportedly Paul Goldschmidt; they also signed Luke Weaver last offseason and then traded him midseason to the Pittsburgh Pirates.