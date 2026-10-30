New York Mets Announce Release of 4 Players After World Series

The MLB offseason officially began after the Milwaukee Brewers won their first World Series in franchise history on Wednesday.

With the offseason is in full swing, the New York Mets announced the release of four players in the organization.

New York Mets Release 4 Players After World Series

The Mets released four players from the organization on Thursday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“DSL Mets Blue released RHP Cristian Dudamel.”

“DSL Mets Blue released C Jesus Griman.”

“DSL Mets Blue released SS Angel Ozuna.”

“DSL Mets Orange released SS Jose Padilla.”

Looking at the Mets’ Recently Released Players

The Mets signed Dudamel on Jan. 15, 2026.

He was born on Nov. 6, 2006, in Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

Dudamel throws and bats right-handed. He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Dudanel spent his only season with the Mets in the Dominican Summer League. He posted a 5.79 ERA with 11 strikeouts and 18 walks over 14 innings.

The Mets signed Griman on Aug. 1, 2025.

He was born on March 13, 2008, in Turmero, Venezuela.

Griman throws and bats right-handed. He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Griman appeared in just 24 games in the Dominican Summer League with the Mets organization. He hit .184/.313/.263 in 48 plate appearances.

New York signed Ozuna on June 10, 2026.

He was born on July 7, 2007, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Ozuna is a switch hitter. He is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

In 20 games in the DSL, Ozuna slashed .203/.329/.322 with 24 strikeouts and one home run in 70 plate appearances.

The Mets signed Padilla on Jan. 15, 2025.

He was born on June 24, 2008, in El Vigia, Venezuela.

Padilla throws right-handed and bats left-handed. He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 159 pounds.

In 73 games in the DSL, Padilla hit .169/.307/.270 with 79 strikeouts and two home runs in 228 plate appearances.