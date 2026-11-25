The New York Mets added an ace in Tarik Skubal and a platoon first-base right-hander in Paul Goldschmidt. Yet, one of the most underrated aspects of the roster still needs their attention. Team owner Steve Cohen doesn’t lack for money or the will to spend it. However, overpaying for a fourth outfielder just does not seem like the smartest tactic from any organization.

Veteran Ramon Laureano fits the bill. He is one year removed from a 24-home-run, 76-RBI campaign as a member of the San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles. After nine years, he enters the free agent market as one of the better low-cost options. A June hip injury ended his 2026 campaign. Yet, right-handed power on a lefty-dominant team makes Laureano an ideal candidate for the Mets.

Ramon Laureano with a walk-off homer for Escogido in the Dominican Winter League. https://t.co/CocSjLqpiz — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) November 4, 2026

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Why do the Mets Need a Fourth Outfielder?

At the starter level, the Mets looked set. In left field, Juan Soto brings a crisp batting eye, power, speed, and a .400 on-base percentage. In center field, A.J. Ewing, fresh off a contract extension, is a speedster who provides defense and emerging pop. Meanwhile, in right field, Carson Benge is a current 20-20 player with 30-30 potential, while batting in the .270 range. Unfortunately, each of them is a left-handed batter.

What happens when the Mets face a tough lefty? Granted, Soto remains a guaranteed starter. Benge will eventually wander into that category. However, Ewing, who did endure a slump last season, hit just .240 against southpaws. Tommy Kelson from the New York Mets on SI discussed Laureano.

“Laureano has had several impressive seasons throughout his nine-year career, most notably in 2025 when he split time between the Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres. In 132 games, the veteran outfielder slugged 24 home runs and batted .281 with an .854 OPS. San Diego picked up Laureano’s club option for the 2026 season, hoping for similar offensive production, but the outfielder suffered a season-ending hip injury in June. In 53 games, Laureano batted .203 with seven home runs and a .660 OPS.”

Ramón Laureano mashes a solo shot to put the @Padres ahead! https://t.co/nXiNfaQ3iA — MLB (@MLB) May 23, 2026

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The Value of Laureano

Right now, Jared Young and Luis Torrens comprise the New York bench. Young is a better first baseman who also hits left-handed. Torrens is a backup catcher who may believe he should start. Neither displays the power of Laureano. Also, neither can fill in at all three positions in the outfield.

RAMÓN LAUREANO ROBS A GRAND SLAM 😱 https://t.co/xmkC2E24rM — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2025

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Plus, Laureano’s defense ties into Mets President of Baseball Operations Stearns run prevention. In nine seasons and 6,206 innings in the field, the veteran recorded 61 assists and a range factor of 2.39, as opposed to the MLB average of 2.20. He earned the nickname “Laser” due to the strength of his arm as he mowed down runners.

Ramón Laureano still has a cannon https://t.co/rtEw5Ys5lu — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 21, 2025

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What Will it Take for the Mets to Sign Laureano?

In all honesty, a one-year deal with a club option for 2028 could work. Last year, he signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract. For him to find his way to Queens, the team would need to offer Laureano somewhere in the range of $6 million, but with incentives that could raise that salary even higher. For all the talent the Mets can roll out as starters, they cannot minimize the role of quality bench depth.