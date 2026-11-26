Catcher Hayden Senger is staying with the New York Mets after signing a new minor league contract Nov. 25, less than a week after he entered free agency.

The agreement includes an invitation to spring training, giving the 29-year-old, who spent parts of the past two seasons in Queens appearing in 40 games for the Mets, a place in big-league camp.

Why New York Mets Re-Signed Catcher Hayden Senger

The Mets non-tendered Senger on Nov. 20 naming him an immediate free agent, but his departure lasted only five days. He is “a reliable fallback catcher to have around in Triple-A,” according to a scouting report by NBC Sports. The report also noted that Senger didn’t merit an offseason spot on the 40-man roster. The new contract keeps him in the organization, but off the 40-man.

Defense was already Senger’s calling card before his debut. Scouts held his glove in high regard, grading his throwing and framing well above average, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. In 2025, Senger saved five defensive runs behind the plate and posted positive framing and blocking marks. He also cut down five of 15 base stealers.

Born in Hamilton, Ohio, the right-handed hitting, 6-foot-1, 210-pound catcher played at Lakota East High School before moving on to Miami University. There, he hit .344 during his 2018 junior season, led the RedHawks with 17 doubles and earned first-team All-MAC honors. He also made the conference’s All-Defensive Team after a season with only one error. The Mets drafted him that year in the 24th round, 710th overall.

The climb took seven years and included stops at Kingsport, Brooklyn, Columbia, Binghamton and Syracuse. Along the way, Senger spent two winters stocking Whole Foods shelves near his Nashville-area home to earn extra money. Mets catching instructor Glenn Sherlock saw his commitment on the field.

“He takes defense very seriously, and he works at it,” Sherlock told MLB.com in 2025.

Senger reached the majors on Opening Day, March 27, 2025, against the Houston Astros. His first hit, a double against the Miami Marlins, followed on April 2. In another brief stint at the start of 2026, Senger recorded another career milestone against the Marlins, belting his first and, so far, only MLB home run on May 30, at loanDepot Park.

“Everything I did to get there was worth it,” Senger said of his long road.

Senger has played 40 games across the past two seasons. He owns a .172 batting average, .207 on-base percentage and .218 slugging percentage, with one home run and six RBI.

Mets Catching Depth and Senger’s 2027 Role

Senger’s assignment puts him in Syracuse’s catching picture for 2027. Last season in the minors, he batted .244 with a .307 on-base percentage, .436 slugging percentage, 12 homers and 37 RBI. Over his minor league career, he has hit .235 with 40 home runs.

In Queens, Francisco Alvarez tops the catching depth chart, followed by Luis Torrens. The Mets signed Alvarez a month after drafting Senger. Alvarez remains controllable by New York through 2029. He hit .233 with 16 home runs in 113 games in 2026.

Torrens signed a two-year, $11.5 million extension in May. He threw out 33% of would-be base stealers, and Mets pitchers recorded a 3.74 ERA with him catching, compared with 4.54 with Alvarez.

An Oct. 30 Opening Day roster projection keeps both in New York, barring an overwhelming trade offer, according to Mike Phillips of Mets On SI.

That leaves Senger on the outside looking in once again. To return to the majors, he’d need to be added back to the 40-man roster.

His path has opened before. When Alvarez broke his left hamate bone in 2025, Senger made the Opening Day club as Torrens’ backup. The Mets went on to recall him from Syracuse eight more times from June 2025 through September 2026. Now Senger heads to spring training on a minor league deal, outside that 40-man group.