The New York Mets have been very active early on this offseason.

They most notably signed superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal to a record nine-year, $450 million contract. They also added multiple other new players, like Paul Goldschmidt and Darwinzon Hernandez.

While the Mets have been bringing in players, one of their former players has now signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Former New York Mets Infielder Signs With Dodgers

A former Mets infielder is heading to Los Angeles.

This is because Eric Wagaman has signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers.

“Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent 1B Eric Wagaman to a minor league contract,” MLB.com reported.

Wagaman signing with the Dodgers comes less than a month after he elected free agency. Now, he officially won’t be returning to the Mets after landing this deal with the Dodgers.

Looking at Wagaman’s Time With the Mets

The Mets claimed Wagaman in April of this season from the Minnesota Twins.

From there, Wagaman posted two home runs, five RBI, and a .191 batting average in 26 games for the Mets during the 2026 season.

Wagaman spent most of this season with Triple-A Syracuse, though. In 37 games with the Triple-A club, the 29-year-old recorded four home runs, 24 RBI, and a .285 batting average.

Now, Wagaman will be looking to impress in hopes of making the Dodgers’ major league roster. It will be interesting to see how the former Mets infielder does during the 2027 season from here.