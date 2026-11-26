David Peterson, the former New York Mets left-hander who pitched in high school near Denver and was named a National League All-Star in 2025, is set to join the Colorado Rockies — at a price of $32 million over two years.

The two sides have agreed on a two-year contract, MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reported Wednesday, while FanSided’s Robert Murray reported the $32 million guarantee. The deal isn’t official yet. Colorado’s 40-man roster is full, so the club must first open a spot.

At $16 million a year, Peterson gets a record average for Rockies starters, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Even Mike Hampton’s eight-year, $121 million Colorado contract averaged only about $15.1 million.

So is it too much?

Colorado Rockies Bring David Peterson Home

Peterson, 31, came of age in Colorado and attended Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, roughly 20 miles from Coors Field. The Boston Red Sox drafted him in the 28th round in 2014, but he chose the University of Oregon instead. The Mets took him 20th overall in 2017, and he made his major league debut with them on July 28, 2020.

He didn’t pitch at Coors as a big leaguer until August 2024, when he held the Rockies to one run in a Mets win.

“I’ve been to plenty of games here,” Peterson said afterward, as quoted by The Denver Gazette. “It was fun to finally pitch here.”

Now it’ll be his home mound.

The 2026 numbers explain the urgency. The Rockies finished 58-104 with a 6.28 rotation ERA, the highest mark in baseball. They’ve since traded with the White Sox for right-handers Luis Castillo and Davis Martin.

“The time is now to flip the switch,” president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta said, according to Harding.

Is Peterson’s Rockies Contract Too Expensive?

Peterson’s 2026 results changed sharply with his uniform. He went 9-8 with a 4.79 ERA overall, including a 6.09 ERA with the Mets, who traded him in June for Cole Mathis. His salary was $8.1 million, so his new annual average nearly doubles it.

In Chicago, he posted a 3.70 ERA over 80 1/3 innings. After surrendering 10 earned runs in his second Cubs start, he finished with a 2.66 ERA across his last 71 innings.

He was also a 2025 All-Star, and he combined for a 3.67 ERA over 2024 and 2025. His career record is 46-38 with a 4.25 ERA and 751 strikeouts in 771 innings.

Peterson’s ground-ball rate has topped 50% four straight years, and his 50.8% landed in the 86th percentile. Those grounders, plus his Colorado background, made Peterson a logical fit, according to MLB Trade Rumors’ Steve Adams. Over his career, left-handed batters have hit .235 with a .363 slugging percentage against him.

Value estimates differ sharply. One version of wins above replacement credits him with 1.7 in 2026, alongside a 3.96 fielding-independent ERA. Another puts him at minus-0.1.

The contract also exceeds outside forecasts. MLB Trade Rumors predicted two years and $24 million, while FanGraphs’ crowdsourced median came to $22 million over two. ESPN projected only one year at $11 million.

That puts Colorado’s price $8 million to $10 million above both two-year forecasts. The $16 million average also tops ESPN’s one-year figure by $5 million. Before the agreement, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Colorado was putting extra years and bigger dollars on the table to offset its tough pitching environment. A year earlier, Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana and Tomoyuki Sugano each signed for $8 million or less. Lorenzen’s ERA topped 7.00 before his release, while Quintana finished at 5.44 and Sugano at 5.37.

This time, the Rockies have gone much higher. The open question is which Peterson arrives at Coors Field — the one with the 6.09 ERA in New York, or the one who rebounded in Chicago.