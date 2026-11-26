According to reports from Francys Romero of Beisbol.com, ex-New York Mets player Luis Robert Jr. is finalizing a contract to stay with the Baltimore Orioles.

The details of the deal have not been reported, and this story will be updated when so, but Robert Jr. was quite the controversial player while with the Mets, and he’s now (presumably) landing a new contract elsewhere in free agency.

Update: the deal is official, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan:

“Outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and the Baltimore Orioles are in agreement on a one-year, $12 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Robert heads back to Baltimore, where he’ll be the everyday center fielder.”

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Taking Stock in Robert Jr.’s Tenure with the Mets

The Orioles have a vacancy on their 40-man roster, so look out for a corresponding move once this deal is finalized.

Robert Jr. was traded from the White Sox to the Mets before the 2026 season, and his tenure in Queens was quite rocky.

He appeared in 58 games with the Mets (once again, battling injuries), and batted .223 with the Mets. Robert Jr. clubbed 10 home runs and 23 RBI with New York before being traded.

While with the Orioles, Robert Jr. batted .182 (two hits) across 11 at-bats.

However, across 200+ at-bats in 2026, Robert Jr. posted an OPS+ of 98, which could justify a new contract.

Before his stint with the Mets, he had spent six seasons with the Chicago White Sox, where he was an All-Star, Gold Glover, and also won a Silver Slugger.

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