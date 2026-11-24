The New York Mets’ signing of Tarik Skubal opens the door to improvement. Yet, many within the fanbase believe that improvement will cost too much money. When Steve Cohen purchased majority interest in the team, he said he would spend. To his credit, he has.

After years of watching the Wilpon family pinch pennies, Cohen opened the wallet in the biggest way possible. However, they haven’t been able to secure a World Series appearance or championship. Yet, there are some in the fanbase that are not happy with the deal. Even WFAN radio host Joe Beningo offered his take on unhappiness.

” Let’s start with this. Tarik Skubal, if you put him on the Mets staff when it was Seaver, Koosman and Matlack, he’d be the fourth starter. The guy’s had two Tommy John surgeries. Just one? He’ll have one soon. You know that David “The Genius” (Stearns) had no part in this contract. You couldn’t sign Pete (Alonso), but you give this guy nine years?”

Joe Benigno is NOT a fan of the Tarik Skubal contract, and believes David Stearns had no involvement in the signing: https://t.co/YidpQCHsjW — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) November 23, 2026

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Corrections Aplenty

First, Skubal had one major surgery and another procedure done. Next, mentioning an all-time great pitching staff and listing Skubal third feels like the hottest of takes. Skubal is a two-time Cy Young Award winner. Next, in all honesty, Stearns does own the team; Cohen does. As a result, he will, from time to time, get overruled by his boss. Lastly, Stearns did not want to pay Alonso. Cohen agreed. However, not all who work for WFAN share Beningo’s sentiment.

Al Cintron WENT OFF on Mets fans who have a problem with the Tarik Skubal contract: @TioALnyc https://t.co/DmIK79Aaf0 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) November 24, 2026

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The Harsh Rebuttal

New York remains a sports city unto itself. The media loves a sensational story filled with drama and highlights. Yet the media remains split on signing, with a large contingent both for and against it. Al Cintron, who also works for WFAN, discussed the deal.

Al Cintron WENT OFF on Mets fans who have a problem with the Tarik Skubal contract: @TioALnyc https://t.co/DmIK79Aaf0 — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) November 24, 2026

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” You would have thought that 100% of the fanbase would’ve been happy with this move, considering all of the (expletive) you’ve done over the past few seasons. To my disbelief, Met fans are upset at the contract. Why? Is it your millions? Why? He’s the best pitcher in baseball. Two-time Cy Young Award winner, in the prime of his career, is coming to the Mets,”

Nothing Cintron said looks incorrect. Social media continues to bounce between Mets fans and MLB fans, with both panning the deal. Yet, none of that should matter in the long run.

Reality

Cohen and the Mets, like most of MLB, are bracing for a potential work stoppage. Cohen does not care at all. He wants to win a World Series. Regardless of who talked, Skubal was the No.1 free agent on the market. Behind him, the team will roll out homegrown pitchers they want to develop. Will Skubal see the entirety of his nine-year contract as an active player?

Mets reportedly offer Skubal $400M for 9 years…. Maybe just maybe the owners know there will not be a salary cap!!! https://t.co/3Tl2wlydUa — Jeff Bates (@jeffbatesx) November 21, 2026

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No one knows that, as arms tend to fall apart all over the game. Yet, if he can remain healthy, New York becomes a legitimate contender. If they don’t, Cohen has already pledged to make housecleaning decisions. For now, the franchise looks stable.