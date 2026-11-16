7 Former New York Yankees Players on 2027 Hall of Fame Ballot

The 2027 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot was revealed on Monday.

There are 27 total players on the ballot. Seven of those are former New York Yankees.

7 Ex-New York Yankees Players on 2027 Hall of Fame Ballot

Here are the seven former Yankees on the 2027 Hall of Fame ballot:

Alex Rodriguez

Brett Gardner

Andy Pettitte

Bobby Abreu

Andrew Miller

Jay Bruce

Starlin Castro

Will Any Former New York Yankees Players Make the Hall of Fame in 2027?

Most likely not. Based on career numbers, Rodriguez, Pettitte and Abreu appear to be the only three of the seven players who are Hall-of-Fame worthy.

However, Abreu received just 30.8% of votes in 2026. In order to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, a player must receive at least 75%. It’s hard to imagine Abreu will receive over 40% more votes this year.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez and Pettitte’s stats are certainly Hall-of-Fame worthy, but because both players did steroids during their careers, they haven’t been voted in. Last year, Rodriguez received 40.0% of votes and Pettitte received 48.5%.

The other four former Yankees players on the Hall of Fame ballot had great careers, but none of them have good enough numbers to make it to Cooperstown.

Looking at Careers of Ex-Yankees on HOF Ballot

Over 18 big-league seasons, Abreu posted 60.2 bWAR and a .291/.395/.475 slash line with 288 home runs, 1, 363 RBI and 400 stolen bases.

Abreu played for the Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

Rodriguez is arguably one of the best hitters of all time. A three-time MVP and 14-time All-Star, Rodriguez posted 117.4 bWAR over his 22-year MLB career. He has 696 career home runs and 2,086 RBI.

Rodriguez began his career with the Seattle Mariners. He then played a few years with the Texas Rangers before playing with the Yankees for 12 seasons.

Pettitte spent 15 of his 18 MLB seasons with the Yankees. He played the other three seasons with the Houston Astros.

Pettitte posted 60.7 bWAR and a 3.85 ERA with 2,448 strikeouts in his career.

Gardner is a fan favorite and had a spectacular career, accumulating 44.3 bWAR over 14 seasons, all with the Yankees.

Gardner has a career .740 OPS with 139 home runs and 578 RBI.

Miller played 16 seasons in the majors. He had a stretch of being one of the best relievers in baseball.

Miller posted 8.5 bWAR and a 4.03 ERA with 979 strikeouts over 829 career innings. He played for the Yankees, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Guardians, Florida Marlins, Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles.

Bruce ended his 14-year career with the Yankees in 2021. He appeared in just 10 games with New York.

Throughout his career, Bruce posted 19.7 bWAR with 319 home runs and 951 RBI. He played for the Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners and Yankees.

After six seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Castro played for the Yankees from 2016-17. He finished his career with the Miami Marlins and then the Washington Nationals.

Over 12 big-league seasons, Castro posted 18.2 bWAR with 1,722 hits and 138 home runs.