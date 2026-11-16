MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Signing 36-Year-Old Pitcher

The New York Yankees are coming off a season where they won 93 games.

That said, they lost in the ALDS for the second straight year.

New York Yankees Sign 36-Year-Old Pitcher

Over the offseason, Tim Hill became a free agent.

On Sunday, news came out that he is re-signing with the Yankees.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “Left-handed reliever Tim Hill and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $2.25 million contract that includes a $2.5 million club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Hill returns for his fourth season with the Yankees, whose bullpen is a top priority this offseason.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Brendan Kuty: “Can confirm that the Yankees have re-signed LHP Tim Hill to a one-year, $2.25M deal w/ a $2.5M club option for 2028, as @JeffPassan reported 1st. Despite last year’s struggles, Hill still held lefties to a .213 BA/.611 OPS. Still more bullpen roles to fill for Yankees.”

Bryan Hoch: “This past season, Tim Hill led all MLB relievers with a 68.8% ground ball rate and stranded 33 of 35 inherited runners. That 5.7% inherited runners scored percentage also led MLB.”

Gary Phillips: “While Tim Hill was focused on returning to the #Yankees, he had interest from a lot of teams despite coming off a down season. A reason why: according to STATS Perform, left-handed hitters accounted for 48.8% of all plate appearances in in 2026, their highest share since 1961. More left-handed hitters mean there is a need for more left-handed pitchers in a bullpen.”

Jeff Young: “The Giants were reportedly interested in Tim Hill as well. Despite a down year, he had a solid market from some good clubs, so it feels like they were on the right path. There are a lot of left-handed relievers available, and that is an area they need to upgrade.”

Max Mannis: “I would’ve been fine with letting Tim Hill walk, but $2.25M is pretty damn cheap for a guy who’s pitched in 137 total games over the last two years. NEED a better lefty for the pen on top of him, though”

@FiresideYankees: “Tim Hill is running it back with the Yankees on a one-year, $2.25M deal with a $2.5M club option for 2028, per @JeffPassan . Lefties hit just .213 off him this year. Righties hit .293 with a .908 OPS. Hill is still valuable as a specialist. Don’t hate this at all. What are you guys thinking about it?”