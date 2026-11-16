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MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Signing 36-Year-Old Pitcher

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks out to the mound for a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are coming off a season where they won 93 games.

That said, they lost in the ALDS for the second straight year.

New York Yankees Sign 36-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyTim Hill #41 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Over the offseason, Tim Hill became a free agent.

On Sunday, news came out that he is re-signing with the Yankees.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “Left-handed reliever Tim Hill and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $2.25 million contract that includes a $2.5 million club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Hill returns for his fourth season with the Yankees, whose bullpen is a top priority this offseason.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyTim Hill #41 of the New York Yankees pitches in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Brendan Kuty: “Can confirm that the Yankees have re-signed LHP Tim Hill to a one-year, $2.25M deal w/ a $2.5M club option for 2028, as @JeffPassan reported 1st. Despite last year’s struggles, Hill still held lefties to a .213 BA/.611 OPS. Still more bullpen roles to fill for Yankees.”

Bryan Hoch: “This past season, Tim Hill led all MLB relievers with a 68.8% ground ball rate and stranded 33 of 35 inherited runners. That 5.7% inherited runners scored percentage also led MLB.”

Gary Phillips: “While Tim Hill was focused on returning to the #Yankees, he had interest from a lot of teams despite coming off a down season. A reason why: according to STATS Perform, left-handed hitters accounted for 48.8% of all plate appearances in in 2026, their highest share since 1961. More left-handed hitters mean there is a need for more left-handed pitchers in a bullpen.”

GettyTim Hill #41 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Jeff Young: “The Giants were reportedly interested in Tim Hill as well. Despite a down year, he had a solid market from some good clubs, so it feels like they were on the right path. There are a lot of left-handed relievers available, and that is an area they need to upgrade.”

Max Mannis: “I would’ve been fine with letting Tim Hill walk, but $2.25M is pretty damn cheap for a guy who’s pitched in 137 total games over the last two years. NEED a better lefty for the pen on top of him, though”

@FiresideYankees: “Tim Hill is running it back with the Yankees on a one-year, $2.25M deal with a $2.5M club option for 2028, per @JeffPassan . Lefties hit just .213 off him this year. Righties hit .293 with a .908 OPS. Hill is still valuable as a specialist. Don’t hate this at all. What are you guys thinking about it?”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Signing 36-Year-Old Pitcher

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