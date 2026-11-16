Yankees’ Brett Gardner Gets Career News From Hall of Fame

Brett Gardner brought an approach to baseball that very few did. In a game played over the course of a 162-game marathon, Gardner did everything as a sprint.

Even with that truth, Gardner put together a long-lasting MLB career with the New York Yankees, and it’s one that has put him among a select group of ballplayers.

Each year, the National Baseball Hall of Fame releases a new voting ballot in November. Players have to have been retired for five years to be eligible for the ballot, but not every player makes it.

The Hall of Fame chooses who goes onto the ballot each year, and while not every new nominee is selected, it’s a positive statement about a player’s career to even be nominated as a candidate to be voted on.

Brett Gardner News

Brett Gardner was part of a list of 14 new candidates to be voted on for the Hall of Fame.

That news was announced Monday, and it’s a cool career honor for Gardner.

The Athletic’s Tyler Kepner spelled out part of what made Gardner great in a new column that included this blurb:

Gardner had willed himself from a walk-on at the College of Charleston to a third-round pick by the Yankees in 2005. As he climbed through their farm system over the next two seasons, Gardner had 97 stolen bases and one home run. But he earned his chance, and in the 2009 World Series, Gardner made a sprinting, sprawling catch in Philadelphia, slamming directly into an illustration of an airplane on a center-field billboard. It was fitting for a dynamo who flew all over MLB outfields.

Gardner played his entire career for the Yankees, retiring after 2021.

Will Brett Gardner Make the Hall of Fame?

Gardner is more likely to go down in history as a pretty good player, but not a great one.

It’ll be a tough task even for him to get the 5% of the vote required to remain on the ballot for next year.

But Gardner’s name has made it, and that’s some cool recognition enough for one of the Yankees’ most unlikely standouts in recent memory.