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Yankees’ Brett Gardner Gets Career News From Hall of Fame

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NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees hits a 3-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on September 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Brett Gardner brought an approach to baseball that very few did. In a game played over the course of a 162-game marathon, Gardner did everything as a sprint.

Even with that truth, Gardner put together a long-lasting MLB career with the New York Yankees, and it’s one that has put him among a select group of ballplayers.

Each year, the National Baseball Hall of Fame releases a new voting ballot in November. Players have to have been retired for five years to be eligible for the ballot, but not every player makes it.

The Hall of Fame chooses who goes onto the ballot each year, and while not every new nominee is selected, it’s a positive statement about a player’s career to even be nominated as a candidate to be voted on.

Brett Gardner News

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees slides into third base after hitting a first inning triple against the against the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Brett Gardner was part of a list of 14 new candidates to be voted on for the Hall of Fame.

That news was announced Monday, and it’s a cool career honor for Gardner.

The Athletic’s Tyler Kepner spelled out part of what made Gardner great in a new column that included this blurb:

Gardner had willed himself from a walk-on at the College of Charleston to a third-round pick by the Yankees in 2005. As he climbed through their farm system over the next two seasons, Gardner had 97 stolen bases and one home run.

But he earned his chance, and in the 2009 World Series, Gardner made a sprinting, sprawling catch in Philadelphia, slamming directly into an illustration of an airplane on a center-field billboard. It was fitting for a dynamo who flew all over MLB outfields.

Gardner played his entire career for the Yankees, retiring after 2021.

Will Brett Gardner Make the Hall of Fame?

GettyNEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 6: Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off single against the Seattle Mariners during the 11th inning at Yankee Stadium on August 6, 2021 in New York City. The Yankees won 3-2. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Gardner is more likely to go down in history as a pretty good player, but not a great one.

It’ll be a tough task even for him to get the 5% of the vote required to remain on the ballot for next year.

But Gardner’s name has made it, and that’s some cool recognition enough for one of the Yankees’ most unlikely standouts in recent memory.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Yankees’ Brett Gardner Gets Career News From Hall of Fame

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