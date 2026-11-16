Yankees Trade Candidate Expected to Earn Starting Job in Key Role

The New York Yankees have several crucial decisions to make this offseason. General manager Brian Cashman will obviously have to navigate free agency well and bring in several key players. New York has multiple roster holes to fill, both on the mound and at the plate. In addition to signing new stars, the Yankees have to figure out what to do with a few of their current players.

One of these players is Luis Garcia Jr. The versatile infielder can play multiple positions, giving New York lots of flexibility. Cashman could also use the veteran as trade bait to strengthen other roster needs. While this is true, The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty is projecting the star slugger to become the Yankees’ starting first baseman in 2027.

Garcia previously shared the position with Paul Goldschmidt and Ben Rice after the New York Yankees acquired the veteran from the Washington Nationals. Goldschmidt is now a free agent, and Rice is better served as the team’s everyday designated hitter. There have been recent suggestions that Garcia could slide over to second base next season. After all, New York is likely losing Jazz Chisholm to free agency.

Nevertheless, Garcia did not perform very well at second base with Washington. In fact, he led the league in errors at the position in 2024. He also posted a -19 defensive runs saved above average the following year. The infielder will get reps in the role during winter ball in the Dominican Republic. However, the New York Yankees likely prefer to keep him at first base moving forward.

New York Yankees Not Expected to Trade Luis Garcia This Offseason

Garcia broke out in a big way in 2026. Between the Nationals and New York Yankees, the versatile slugger hit 30 home runs and reached 92 RBIs on the season. His numbers look even better considering he earned just $6.87 million for the year. According to Spotrac, the Yankees are projected to pay the infielder $11 million in arbitration next season.

Despite this modest salary, Garcia has been named as a potential trade candidate. If dealt, his combination of power at the plate mixed with a relatively low salary would help the New York Yankees get a solid package in return. Cashman could essentially use the versatile infielder to address more pressing needs. Nevertheless, team sources have informed New York Post’s Jon Heyman that trade talk surrounding the 26-year-old star is “BS.”

New York Likely to Sign New Third Baseman

Keeping Garcia certainly makes sense for the New York Yankees. Not only has he proven himself at the plate, but his versatility is useful on this team. Cashman has openings at first, second, and third base right now. While the veteran has some experience at the hot corner, he is expected to stay on the right side of the infield. According to MLB insider Joel Sherman, Garcia has been informed by the club that he is not viewed as a third baseman.

If Kuty’s projections are true, Garcia will get a chance to show what he can do as an everyday starter. The timing could not be better for the budding star. He will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2027 season. If he can put up solid statistics this year, the slugger will earn himself a significant pay raise next winter. It is not yet known if the New York Yankees are willing to reward him, though.