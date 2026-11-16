New York Yankees Former Top Prospect Emerges as Major Trade Candidate

The New York Yankees should be looking to make some changes to their roster during this offseason.

After another disappointing postseason, it is apparent that New York must improve its roster. They have multiple needs that they should aim to address before the start of the 2027 season.

One way that the Yankees could look to improve their roster is through the trade market. However, if the Yankees hope to add talent through trading, they will need to be willing to give up some of their current players.

Because of this, a former Yankees top prospect is now creating chatter as a trade candidate with the offseason getting started.

New York Yankees Former Top Prospect Emerges as Trade Candidate

In a recent article for MLB.com, Mark Feinsand named outfielder Jasson Dominguez as the Yankees’ top trade candidate for this offseason.

“Dominguez hasn’t been able to take control of a spot in the Yankees’ lineup, posting mediocre numbers (10 home runs, 47 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and a .719 OPS) in 123 games in 2025 before struggling in 2026, when he played more games in Triple-A (59) than the Majors (57). With Spencer Jones set to join Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger in the outfield next season, Dominguez — whose defensive struggles prevented him from even getting called up in September — represents a prime change-of-scenery trade candidate,” Feinsand wrote.

Dominguez’s name has come up in the rumor mill for a while now. Because of this, it is not too surprising to see him being named a top trade candidate with the offseason here.

Dominguez simply no longer looks like a fit on the Yankees’ roster, either. As noted by Feinsand, New York’s outfield is already deeply talented. Thus, it is hard to envision him having a regular role for New York.

As a result, Dominguez could be exactly the kind of trade chip the Yankees use to strengthen their roster elsewhere. Although he has struggled to break out, he still could have decent trade value. This is because he is a former top prospect who is only 23 years old. This could help him generate interest around the league.

Looking at Dominguez

Dominguez appeared in just 57 games this season with the Yankees. During them, he posted six home runs, eight stolen bases, 14 RBI, and a .225 batting average. He also had nine home runs, 34 RBI, and a .290 batting average in 59 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Dominguez most MLB action came in 2025. In 123 games for New York in 2025, he had 10 home runs, 47 RBI, and a .257 batting average.

While Dominguez has not had that big breakout season yet, he could generate interest. He is young enough that he could still improve. Thus, it will be interesting to see if New York moves him this offseason from here.