Former New York Yankees right-handed starting pitcher Sonny Gray has signed a two-year, $55 million contract with the Minnesota Twins.

Via ESPN’s Jeff Passaon on X: “Right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a two-year, $55 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN.”

Former New York Yankees RHP Sonny Gray Signs With Minnesota Twins

The Yankees acquired Gray from the Oakland Athletics during the 2017 season.

He struggled with New York, posting a 4.51 ERA over 41 outings (34 starts) through the 2018 season.

The Yankees moved on from Gray after the 2018 season, trading him to the Cincinnati Reds.

Gray, a star with Oakland before joining New York, got his career back on track after leaving the Yankees. This past season, he posted 4.3 bWAR and a 2.72 ERA over 29 starts for the Boston Red Sox.

Looking at Sonny Gray’s MLB Career

Gray just finished the final season of a three-year, $75 million contract he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals traded Gray to the Red Sox before the final year of the deal. Gray had an outstanding season with the Red Sox, recording a 2.72 ERA with a 21.8% strikeout rate, 6.7% walk rate and 46% ground ball rate.

Gray made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2013. The Athletics traded him to the New York Yankees during the 2017 season.

Gray had a 3.42 ERA over 705 innings with Oakland. He struggled with the Yankees, posting a 4.51 ERA in 195 2/3 innings. The Yankees traded Gray to the Cincinnati Reds after the 2018 season and the Reds immediately extended him.

Gray immediately bounced back after being traded to the Reds, posting a 2.87 ERA over 175 1/3 innings in 2019. The Reds traded him to the Twins before the 2022 season.

Gray had a 3.49 ERA over 366 2/3 innings with the Reds. He posted a 2.90 ERA over 303 2/3 innings with Minnesota. He became a free agent after the 2023 season and signed his three-year deal with the Cardinals. The veteran posted a 4.07 ERA in 347 innings across his two years with St. Louis.

Throughout his 14-year career, Gray has accumulated 37.8 bWAR and 2,074 strikeouts over 2,087 innings. He has a career ERA of 3.51 and is a three-time All-Star.