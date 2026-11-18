The New York Yankees have fallen in the ALDS the last two postseasons to the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays. As a result, it could be time for a major shakeup to their lineup. Moreover, the Yankees might have to look for guys who have the makeup to play in New York.

Xavier Scruggs of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM issued an intriguing message regarding Seattle Mariners free agent Randy Arozarena. Scruggs believes that Arozarena has what it takes to put on the pinstripes and play in New York.

“They’ve got to get creative and find a way to bring in a right-handed hitter with some thump,” Scruggs said in a Nov. 18 video from MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. “There’s no doubt about that. The Yankees’ right-handed hitters had a .709 OPS. Randy Arozarena would easily fix that, and that is the focus for them.

“If we’ve got to be creative to bring in someone like Randy Arozarena, I think they should do that because, again, we’ve talked about how the left-on-left matchups can hurt them at times. If they want to combat that, they bring in someone like Randy. Also, you mentioned earlier that his pedigree of being on the big stage previously plays into his ability to play in New York, with him having a ridiculous postseason pedigree so far in his career.”

Last season for the Mariners, Arozarena had a batting average of .281 with 161 hits, 26 home runs, 79 RBIs and 113 runs scored in 154 games, per StatMuse.

Insider Gives Free Agency Update on Randy Arozarena

While Arozarena might make sense for the Yankees, the question will be contract length and the money, which might be causing teams to potentially wait out the situation. On Nov. 18, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan shared an update on where teams stand with Arozarena’s asking price.

“The biggest name not to sign before the lockout could be outfielder Randy Arozarena,” Passan wrote in his article. “He has suitors, yes, but they are balking at his ask of well over $100 million, and with the abbreviated time before the lockout, compromise can be difficult to come by.

“This doesn’t mean Arozarena won’t sign. Losing out on another player or two can prompt a team to amend its offer — or just go on tilt. But unless something changes, he could be the Freddie Freeman of this class, ready to cash in once the lockout lifts.”

Yankees Having David Bednar Accept QFO Ideal

Meanwhile, on Nov. 17, closer David Bednar decided to accept the Yankees’ qualifying offer, which is a one-year deal worth $23.15 million. With Bednar back, WFAN’s Chris McMonigle shared his thoughts on the Yankees having their for next season.

“He is the highest-paid closer in the sport,” McMonigle said in a Nov. 17 video from WFAN. “It’s a one-year contract. I think it’s beneficial to the Yankees. It’s interesting because you would have thought he would want more money and a longer-term commitment, especially with the new CBA coming up. But it makes him the highest-paid.

“… This is great for the Yankees. They have no bullpen right now, so they needed the closer. He had a great year last year, and now you don’t have a long-term commitment to him.”