On Wednesday, November 18, the New York Yankees whiffed on potentially trading for Maikel Garcia, as the Seattle Mariners ended up landing the All-Star third baseman from the Royals.

While the Yankees hadn’t been closely linked to Garcia, New York is thought to still be searching for another left-side infielder to replace Ryan McMahon.

Pretty much directly after the Maikel Garcia move, the Yankees are now being urged to trade for San Francisco Giants’ 21-home-run infielder Casey Schmitt, who is suddenly on the trade block.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams hit the latest report that the Giants are open to trade offers on Schmitt:

“Schmitt, 28 in March, swatted a career-high 21 home runs this past season while slashing .271/.301/.478. His 2.7% walk rate ranked dead last among the 205 big leaguers who totaled at least 400 plate appearances, but a lack of plate discipline seemed to permeate the entire 2026 Giants roster; San Francisco’s 7.4% walk rate was also the worst in baseball, and several Giants hitters posted career-worst walk rates in ’26. Schmitt himself walked at a much healthier (albeit still below-average) 7.8% rate as recently as the 2025 season.”

He could be an ideal trade target for the New York Yankees.

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Should the Yankees Trade for Casey Schmitt?

Piggybacking off the report that Casey Schmitt may be available via trade (in exchange for pitching help), YanksGoYard.com writer Adam Weinrib believes the Yankees ‘must pivot’ to trading for Schmitt:

“Schmitt is a more potent option, and it’s actually somewhat surprising he wasn’t dealt last summer (to the Yankees). The hard-nosed righty Giant hit 21 homers last season (119 OPS+) and is under team control through 2029. No matter who you preferred when you woke up this morning, the choice has been made for you. Warren is the Yankees’ most appealing trade option (durability, upside, two-plus years of effective MLB work to lean on), but the Yankees could also float Elmer Rodriguez (high-pedigree prospect) and Ryan Weathers (the breakout many have been waiting for last season, but injury risk still looms large).”

While Weinrib names Will Warren and Ryan Weather as plausible pitching trade candidates to send to the Giants, perhaps the Yankees’ front office could also go the route of offering two prospect pitchers to entice the Giants with young, controllable arms.

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Casey Schmitt Has Had Strong Start to MLB Career

Casey Schmitt has bounced around the infield, but the Yankees could absolutely transition him into a full-time third baseman given his experience at the position.

The 4-year MLB veteran is off to a pretty strong start to his big-league career. Schmitt carries a lifetime batting average of .244 with 44 home runs, 141 RBI, and 51 doubles across 323 total games played.

Again, the Yankees are definitely still trying to get rid of Ryan McMahon this offseason, and Schmitt could emerge as the ideal low-cost replacement.

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