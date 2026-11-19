The New York Yankees are projected to lose right-hander Chris Kean in the Rule 5 draft, if the event goes forward at all under the current labor situation. Kean ranks among the players most likely to be picked, according to Baseball America.

The 24-year-old reliever signed with the Yankees in 2023 as an undrafted free agent and worked his way up to Triple-A in just three years. But the Yankees left him off the 40-man roster at Tuesday’s deadline, and a looming lockout puts the draft’s very existence in question.

Yankees Prospect Chris Kean’s Pitching Profile

Christopher James Kean was born June 12, 2002, in Harlingen, Texas. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds and throws right-handed.

Kean played at Ranger College, a Texas junior college, in 2022 before moving on to Louisiana-Monroe. There he allowed one run on three hits in 4 2/3 innings while striking out seven, but injuries intervened, including Tommy John surgery. He was not drafted in 2023, but the Yankees saw something in the young righty and signed him as an undrafted free agent on July 14.

“It’s just an unreal experience,” Kean said of the minor league clubhouse after he reported to Tampa, Florida, to begin his professional career, according to ValleyCentral.com.

Kean went 2-1 with a 1.08 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings across the complex league and Low-A in 2024, then posted a 6-2 record and a 3.48 ERA at High-A in 2025. This season, he went 2-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 63 innings, split between Double-A and Triple-A. His career line stands at 10-6 with 154 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings.

The fastball sits at 93-95 mph and plays up because it rides through the top of the zone and comes out of an unusually long extension, according to Baseball America. A hard splitter at 87-89 mph serves as his primary secondary pitch. Kean has thrown 68 percent of his pitches for strikes over his minor league career and 69 percent in 2026, both well above the norm.

Yankees Rule 5 Draft Decision on Chris Kean

Kean does not hold a 40-man roster spot, which places him outside the Yankees’ major league picture for now. Baseball America describes him as a player who has not been a high-profile prospect, but whose upper-level innings, strike-throwing and two dependable pitches match what clubs look for in a Rule 5 pick.

The Yankees added three players to the 40-man roster Tuesday. Those were outfielder Garrett Martin, left-hander Kyle Carr and right-hander Carlos Lagrange. Neither Baseball America‘s protection analysis nor MLB Trade Rumors mentioned Kean.

Adding Lagrange was “the easiest of the Yankees’ choices,” Baseball America wrote, noting that a summer shoulder injury likely cost him a 2026 big league opportunity.

The club selected Lagrange’s contract on Nov. 17, which shields him from the Rule 5 draft. Martin, 26, also joined the organization as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

Whether any team gets the chance to take Kean is uncertain. MLB owners are expected to lock players out in early December, and the major league phase of the draft is expected to wait until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached, according to Baseball America. The 2021-22 lockout canceled that phase, the first time since 1920 that no major league portion took place.

Even during the 1994 strike, which canceled the World Series and cost games at the start of the 1995 season, the Rule 5 Draft proceeded — albeit after two postponements.

This year, Baseball America says, there are “no guarantees.” The minor league phase, set for Dec. 9, is unaffected, because the potential labor stoppage would not affect the minors.

No club has been publicly linked to Kean. A team that picks him must keep him on its active major league roster for the entire following season and pay $100,000, and it recovers $50,000 if it sends him back to the Yankees. Any selecting team also must have room on its 40-man roster, which narrows the field to clubs with an open spot and a need for a strike-throwing reliever.