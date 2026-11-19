The New York Yankees have been urged to add a former first-round pick, but only if the Cincinnati Reds make a difficult roster decision ahead of Friday’s non-tender deadline.

Cincinnati infielder Matt McLain has struggled to recapture the promise he showed during his breakout rookie season in 2023. Now, with his future in question, one Yankees analyst believes New York should consider bringing him aboard if he becomes available.

The Yankees have already been involved in offseason speculation surrounding their infield, but McLain would represent a different kind of addition.

Rather than acquiring an established star, New York could potentially take a chance on a once-promising player looking to revive his career.

However, the scenario hinges on Cincinnati declining to tender McLain a contract, something the Reds have not announced plans to do.

Yankees Urged to Consider Matt McLain Ahead of Non-Tender Deadline

In a November 19 article for Yanks Go Yard, Adam Weinrib identified McLain as a potential target for the Yankees if Cincinnati decides to move on from the 27-year-old infielder.

Weinrib also mentioned Cleveland Guardians outfielder Jo Adell as another player New York could consider if he becomes available.

The suggestion comes ahead of MLB’s November 20 non-tender deadline, when teams must decide whether to offer contracts to their arbitration-eligible players.

McLain faces an uncertain future in Cincinnati after two disappointing seasons.

MLB Trade Rumors included McLain among its potential non-tender candidates, projecting a $4 million salary for 2027 through arbitration.

That figure isn’t necessarily unreasonable for an everyday infielder, but there is at least some doubt about McLain’s ability to maintain that role.

Matt McLain’s Struggles Could Force Reds Into Difficult Decision

McLain was selected by the Reds with the 17th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and appeared destined for a significant role in the franchise’s future.

He burst onto the scene in 2023, batting .290 with 16 home runs, 50 RBIs, and an .864 OPS in just 89 games. He finished fifth in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Unfortunately, injuries and offensive inconsistency have prevented him from building on that promising beginning.

A shoulder injury wiped out his entire 2024 season, and his return to the field hasn’t produced the results Cincinnati hoped for.

The contrast between McLain’s early success and his recent production is striking.

The former UCLA standout batted just .185 with a .608 OPS in 2026, his second consecutive season of disappointing offensive numbers.

His struggles were part of a broader problem for Cincinnati, which finished near the bottom of MLB in several offensive categories.

As MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon reported in October, Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall acknowledged the organization needed to improve its roster after another frustrating season at the plate.

The team has several decisions to make as it attempts to build a more productive lineup around young stars like Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart.

McLain’s future is one of those questions.

For the Yankees, the attraction would be McLain’s potential upside rather than his recent production.

At 27, he still has time to rediscover some of the form that made him one of Cincinnati’s most exciting young players.

McLain is an interesting name to watch ahead of the November 20 non-tender deadline.

Should the Reds decide to go in a different direction, he could be a cheap reclamation project that the Yankees could consider.