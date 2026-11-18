On Nov. 17, closer David Bednar decided to accept the New York Yankees‘ qualifying offer, which is a one-year deal worth $23.15 million. Last season in New York, Bednar recorded 35 saves and put up a 2.47 ERA in 64 games. Moreover, he struck out 76 batters and issued 20 walks in 69 1/3 innings.

Bednar has been one of the more consistent closers in the majors, as the 32-year-old veteran has recorded 124 saves from 2023 to 2026. As a result, the Yankees won’t be losing the key piece of their bullpen and will have that for next season.

With Bednar back, WFAN’s Chris McMonigle shared his thoughts on the Yankees having their closer back.

“He is the highest-paid closer in the sport,” McMonigle said in a Nov. 17 video from WFAN. “It’s a one-year contract. I think it’s beneficial to the Yankees. It’s interesting because you would have thought he would want more money and a longer-term commitment, especially with the new CBA coming up. But it makes him the highest-paid.

“… This is great for the Yankees. They have no bullpen right now, so they needed the closer. He had a great year last year, and now you don’t have a long-term commitment to him.”

Moreover, McMonigle would have the Yankees pay a high salary on a short-term deal rather than committing to a 32-year-old player long-term at a high number.

“It’s a high number for this year, but who knows how many games they play this year [and] how much money it costs this year? Now you’re not locked into a long-term deal and giving big-time money to a reliever.”

Jon Heyman on David Bednar Accepting Qualifying Offer

Meanwhile, MLB insider Jon Heyman also sees Bednar’s decision to accept the qualifying offer as a good one for the Yankees.

“The Yankees should be thrilled that David Bednar, their outstanding closer, accepted the qualifying offer for 2027,” Heyman said in a Nov. 17 video from The New York Post Sports. “He will be paid a closer-record $23.15 million, breaking the old record held by Edwin Díaz, who makes $23 million a year with the Dodgers on a multiyear deal.

“I think it was a bit of a surprise that Bednar ended up accepting it, but I think the question for them was how many teams are actually willing to pay a closer close to $20 million a year? There aren’t that many. For him to have declined, he would have had to find a team that was probably paying at least $17 or $18 million on a multi-year deal, and that probably wasn’t that easy to do.”

Could David Bednar and Yankees Talk Long-Term Deal?

Heyman also floated the possibility of the Yankees and Bednar discussing a long-term contract that would keep the two sides together beyond the 2027 season.

“I think it’s a great thing for the Yankees to have David Bednar back on a one-year deal,” Heyman added. “He had a 2.47 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, and 35 saves last year. He was just so, so consistent.

“… I think the Yankees should be absolutely thrilled that David Bednar is back for a year. We’ll see if they’re able to work out a multiyear deal, but in any case, it’s good news for the Yankees today.”