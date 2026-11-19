The New York Yankees could certainly use Brandon Lowe.

The power-hitting second baseman who spent most of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays is now a free agent after a quality season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Yanks seem likely to let Jazz Chisholm Jr. go in free agency, which creates an opening at second base.

Some fans in the Bronx will want to see if Anthony Volpe can fill it, but that comes with definite risk.

Lowe, on the other hand, is quite the consistent threat at the plate — at least for as long as he can stay healthy.

From even before the season ended, speculation has had the Yankees and Lowe ending up together. A new take from an ESPN analyst adds to the fire.

ESPN Latest on Brandon Lowe to Yankees

ESPN’s David Schoenfield wrote a new article that published on Thursday in which he matched a bunch of the big-name free agents with new teams.

He suggests that Lowe going to the Yankees makes a lot of sense.

Schoenfield predicts that as the final match, writing this blurb:

“With David Bednar accepting the Yankees’ qualifying offer, general manager Brian Cashman can breathe a little easier about his bullpen and turn his attention to replacing Chisholm at second. Maybe Anthony Volpe is the guy. Or, after more than 2,000 plate appearances in the majors with an OPS+ of 83, maybe he’s not. Lowe is a big upgrade in power — he has hit 66 home runs over the past two seasons — and played the best defense of his career after changing his pre-pitch routine. While it would be wonderful to see the Pittsburgh Pirates re-sign Lowe, his projected four-year, $80 million contract is more likely to place him in the Bronx than next to the Roberto Clemente Bridge.”

A contract for $20 million per year would likely be a fair value for Lowe, so if the Yankees can get him for that, it would make a lot of sense.

Classic Yankee Stadium Narrative

If Lowe does sign with the Yankees, expect a quick move into the classic Yankee Stadium narrative: That short porch in right field will look great for a lefty power hitter.

It would definitely be right in this case. Lowe could launch a bunch of homers at the Stadium.

It’s just up to the Yankees to decide just how much to offer and see if they have what it takes to get a deal done.