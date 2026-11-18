The New York Yankees made it pretty clear earlier this month that they’re ready to move on from two-time All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York declined to extend Chisholm a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on Nov. 2, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported. That means he hits the open market with no draft-pick compensation attached.

The former Silver Slugger, who made $10.2 million in 2026 after avoiding arbitration, won’t be short on suitors either.

However, one of the best fits might be a familiar foe from the National League East, where Chisholm spent his first five seasons with the Miami Marlins.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Named Free-Agent Fit for Phillies

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand matched one free agent to every team this offseason, and he tabbed the Philadelphia Phillies as the landing spot for Chisholm.

“Though Chisholm primarily played second base during his two years with the Yankees, he has extensive experience in the outfield, an ongoing area of need for the Phillies,” Feinsand wrote.

“Chisholm would immediately make Philadelphia’s aging roster younger, inject some much-needed speed and provide versatility with his ability to play both second and third base. Since the start of 2024, Chisholm’s 11.8 fWAR is higher than any Phillies position player during that span.”

That last line stands out, especially for a roster built around Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber.

The outfield part isn’t a stretch either. Chisholm spent time in center field with the Marlins before Miami traded him to the Yankees at the 2024 deadline.

It’s also hard to argue with the “aging roster” part. The Phillies’ position players averaged 30.1 years old in 2026, and only the Los Angeles Dodgers had an older group of hitters, according to CBS Sports.

The 28-year-old Chisholm doesn’t turn 29 until February.

Why Chisholm Makes Sense for the Phillies

Philadelphia’s outfield has been a revolving door of mediocrity for years.

Phillies outfielders combined for a .686 OPS in 2026, which ranked 26th among MLB outfields, per MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki. That’s down from 19th in 2025 and 16th in 2024.

Third baseman Alec Bohm is also headed for free agency. And the Phillies have reportedly kicked around moving Turner to the outfield, so Chisholm’s ability to bounce around the diamond would come in handy.

Things went sideways after a 9-19 start, but the Phillies still made the playoffs for a fifth straight year. However, they fell to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Series, the third straight year they’ve failed to win a playoff series.

But Chisholm comes with some questions.

He hit .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs and 55 RBIs in 137 games in 2026. That’s just one year removed from a 31-homer, 31-steal season that earned him the All-Star nod and the Silver Slugger. His speed didn’t go anywhere, though. He set a career high with 41 stolen bases.

Things reached a boiling point in October when manager Aaron Boone benched Chisholm for Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays. He finished the series 0-for-8, and the Yankees were swept.

“I’d always prefer a conversation, so I would at least know what I’m walking into,” Chisholm said after the season-ending loss, adding, “This is where I want to be. I love it as a Yankee.”

Curry suggested Anthony Volpe and José Caballero could take over at second base in 2027 if Chisholm doesn’t return.