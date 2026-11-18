TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Max Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees runs to first base on a bunt in the second inning against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 25, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.
They lost the final game by a score of 4-3 (at home in the Bronx).
New York Yankees Player Announces Personal News
This week, a member of the Yankees (Max Schuemann) announced that he is now married in a post (via Instagram).
@amari_celestine: “The best day, love yall!!!!!🥹💙”
@melissaa.wilnerr: “Obsessed with The Schue’s 🙌🔥”
Amy Cole: “So beautiful! Congrats, you guys!! ❤️”
@antonbailey: “schuemann & schuewomann”
@mady.walles7: “you’re so beautiful!! so happy for you guys!”
Spencer Jones was also among the people to like Schuemann’s post.
Looking At Schuemann
Schuemann was picked in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
He had spent the first two years of his career with the Athletics.
The 29-year-old is coming off his first year with the Yankees.
Schuemann appeared in 42 MLB games this past year.
Looking At The Yankees Right Now
The Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on their roster.
This past year, they were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.They lost the final game by a score of 4-3 (at home in the Bronx).New York Yankees Player Announces Personal NewsThis week, a member of the Yankees (Max Schuemann) announced that he is now married in […]
New York Yankees Player Announces Heartfelt Personal News