The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

They lost the final game by a score of 4-3 (at home in the Bronx).

New York Yankees Player Announces Personal News

This week, a member of the Yankees (Max Schuemann) announced that he is now married in a post (via Instagram).

He wrote: “The Schuemann’s”

There were over 1,600 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Ashley Rodón: “🥹😍”

@amari_celestine: “The best day, love yall!!!!!🥹💙”

@melissaa.wilnerr: “Obsessed with The Schue’s 🙌🔥”

Amy Cole: “So beautiful! Congrats, you guys!! ❤️”

@antonbailey: “schuemann & schuewomann”

@mady.walles7: “you’re so beautiful!! so happy for you guys!”

Spencer Jones was also among the people to like Schuemann’s post.

Looking At Schuemann

Schuemann was picked in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first two years of his career with the Athletics.

The 29-year-old is coming off his first year with the Yankees.

Schuemann appeared in 42 MLB games this past year.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on their roster.

This past year, they were the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.