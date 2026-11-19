On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Kansas City Royals traded All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia to the Seattle Mariners for right-hander Bryce Miller in a six-player deal.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the New York Yankees had interest in Garcia before the blockbuster Royals-Mariners trade.

New York Yankees Had Interest in Star 3B Maikel Garcia

Morosi wrote on X: “The Yankees are involved in the 3B market and checked with the Royals on Maikel Garcia prior to KC’s trade with Seattle.”

The Yankees are clearly looking to move on from third baseman Ryan McMahon, or at least give him a reduced playing role.

Last season, McMahon posted 0.5 fWAR and a .213/.279/.357 (78 wRC+) slash line over 124 games.

Free agent third baseman include Eugenio Suárez, Edmundo Sosa and Alec Bohm. Potential trade targets include Isaac Paredes, Corey Seager, Zach Neto, Jordan Westburg and Casey Schmitt. While Seager and Neto are primary shortstops, they could easily play third base, or George Lombard Jr. could move to third.

Looking at Maikel Garcia

Garcia signed a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension last offseason. It runs through the 2030 season with a club option for 2031.

Garcia, 26, posted 2.4 bWAR and a .268/.334/.381 slash line with three home runs, 20 doubles and 38 RBI over 82 games in 2026. He missed half the season with multiple injuries.

Garcia is an exceptional defensive third baseman, posting +10 Defensive Runs Saved and +3 Outs Above Average over 636 innings in 2026. Last year, he recorded +13 DRS and +18 OAA en route to winning a Gold Glove Award.

Garcia made his big-league debut with Kansas City in 2022, appearing in nine games that season.

It took awhile for Garcia to develop. He posted 1.1 bWAR and a .681 OPS in 2023 and 1.4 bWAR and a .614 OPS in 2024.

The third baseman finally broke out in 2025, posting 5.8 bWAR and a .286/.351/.449 slash line with 16 home runs, 39 doubles and 74 RBI over 160 games.

He also performed well during the 2024 postseason, going 7-for-22 with three stolen bases.