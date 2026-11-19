The New York Yankees may have planned on targeting Ryan Jeffers in free agency to finally give them the right-handed-hitting catcher that they’ve been seeking for a year or so.

Jeffers, though, is off the market. The Minnesota Twins had extended him a qualifying offer, and Jeffers chose earlier this week to accept it.

That move surprised some, but Jeffers decided to lock in the security of the financial offer that he knew was already on the table.

“The limited negotiating window before the start of the expected lockout at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 was a factor in Jeffers’ decision to accept the qualifying offer, according to a person briefed on his thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity in exchange for candor,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote on Thursday. “Pitching is the focus for most clubs. And while most media outlets projected Jeffers to receive a deal of at least three years, few teams are seeking a full-time catcher. The New York Yankees, for example, could use Jeffers’ right-handed bat. But they weren’t going to give up two picks and international bonus pool space for a catcher who would be on the short side of a platoon with Austin Wells.”

So with that in mind, the Yanks need a different solution. One has been recommended by a few different analysts, and Rosenthal has an update on him — Carson Kelly.

Yankees Carson Kelly Update

Rosenthal shared a new blurb on Kelly in an article on Thursday.

“Free-agent catcher Carson Kelly, who batted .284 with an .841 OPS against left-handed pitching the past two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, would appear a perfect right-handed alternative for the Yankees,” Rosenthal writes. “The question is whether Kelly would want to platoon with Wells when he might land an everyday job with another club. Then again, many players fancy playing for the Yankees, and Kelly might be confident that he would take at-bats from Wells over time.”

Wells’ regular season struggles in 2026 led many to believe the Yankees would trade for a catcher before the deadline in August, but they never did.

This is New York’s next chance to remedy a problem.

Lockout Complications

It’s worth noting that the lockout is looming and will arrive at the start of December. Once it hits, free agents won’t be able to sign.

That leaves the Yankees less than two weeks to sign Kelly if they want to get such business done now.

If New York waits, it could be quite a while before anyone knows what they have happening at catcher for the 2027 season — whenever it begins.