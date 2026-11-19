The New York Yankees could shake up their roster this offseason after running back a similar team.

New York had another disappointing playoff run, as the Tampa Bay Rays swept the Yankees in the ALDS. Now, the Yankees should look to change up their roster, as they do have some key pending free agents.

New York has already re-signed Tim Hill, and David Bednar accepted his qualifying offer.

New York Yankees Trade Pitch Acquires Otto Lopez

The Yankees should look to make some major changes to their roster this offseason.

New York could change up their infield as Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a free agent, while the Yankees could replace Ryan McMahon at third base. With that, MLB insider and former GM Jim Bowden shared a trade pitch in which the Yankees would acquire Otto Lopez in a five-player blockbuster.

Yankees acquire:

Marlins acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster, as New York would acquire Lopez to be an impact player, while Ramirez could be the backup catcher and a bench bat. In return, the Yankees would deal Volpe and Dominguez, who need a change of scenery, as well as Warren, who’s a fifth starter.

Lopez can play second base and shortstop for the Yankees and hit near the top of the order and set the table for the impact hitters. He was an All-Star in 2026 and hit .305 with 11 home runs and 71 RBIs last season.

Ramirez, meanwhile, would be a nice bench piece for the Yankees who could also be the backup catcher, but is more of a DH. He hit .235 with 5 home runs and 24 RBIs in his second year in the MLB.

Volpe and Dominguez would be the key parts getting traded by the Yankees. Both are young solid MLB players, but they could use a change of scenery, as they seemed to have been passed by George Lombard Jr., and Spencer Jones.

Warren, meanwhile, is a nice bottom-of-the-rotation arm for the Marlins, but he doesn’t have a clear path to a spot in the rotation in New York.

Analyst Explains Blockbuster Trade Pitch

The Yankees could make some major moves this offseason.

Bowden believes New York could look to the trade market and believes the Yankees and Marlins match up nicely to pull off the blockbuster.

“The Yankees get López to play shortstop, which would allow them to move George Lombard Jr. to second base to replace free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr. López hit .305 this past season, making his first All-Star team and finishing in the top 13 in NL MVP voting,” Bowden wrote. “He is a strong defender and he has speed and gap power. Adding López would generate more traffic at the top of their lineup ahead of Aaron Judge and Ben Rice and would allow the roster to get younger and more athletic. Pairing López and Lombard would give New York a strong middle infield combination for years to come.

“They also net a right-handed power bat in Ramírez, a former Yankees prospect who was traded to Miami in the deal that sent Chisholm to New York. Ramírez is a bat-first catcher, but he has elite bat speed and power. Although he isn’t an asset with the glove, he could still spell Austin Wells against left-handed pitching at times or make some starts at DH versus southpaws.”

On paper, the trade makes sense for both sides and could very well happen.