Allen Facundo, a New York Yankees left-hander with a 100-mph fastball, learns his fate by 6 p.m. ET today. That’s the deadline for the Yankees to place their No. 7 overall prospect on the organization’s 40-man roster, which protects him from being poached by another team in the Rule 5 Draft, which is currently scheduled for Dec. 9 in San Diego.

The Yankees left Facundo unprotected last year, but nobody claimed him. A fully healthy 2026 season, however, has left the Venezuela-born lefty a more attractive target this time around.

The deadline to add him to the 40-man roster arrives at 6 p.m. ET. New York stood at 33 players, with seven open spots, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Baseball America.

Facundo is a 24-year-old, 6-foot, 171-pound lefty who signed with the Yankees May 15, 2021, for a modest $20,000 bonus. Shoulder trouble erased his 2022 season. Tommy John surgery in May 2024 cut his next one short. He threw only 148 innings over his first four pro seasons.

But his fastball has come back to life over the past year. It sits at 94-96 mph and has touched 100 mph, earning a 70 grade from evaluators, with his sinking two-seamer outperforming the straighter four-seamer. The mid-80s slider is still developing, and his control grades below average. Scouts project him as a bullpen arm.

In 2026, Facundo went 7-3 with a 4.01 ERA across Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley, striking out 148 batters in 114 1/3 innings. On May 21, he fanned 13 in five innings, tying a franchise single-game record, and MLB Pipeline lifted him from No. 26 to No. 8 on its Yankees list in August, the biggest leap in the system. He now sits at No. 7, and is the highest-ranked left-handed pitcher.

So how does the Rule 5 Draft work? Players signed at 18 or younger must join a 40-man roster within five seasons or become eligible; players signed at 19 or older get four. Teams pick in reverse order of last season’s standings, each paying a $100,000 fee to select a player who must then stay on the 26-man roster all year or be offered back to his old club for $50,000.

Why the Yankees Would Leave Facundo Exposed

The case for exposure starts with those requirements. A drafting club must hold a roster spot all season for a pitcher who has never worked above High-A, and his injury history complicates that commitment. The Yankees ran the same play last year and lost nothing.

Command is another factor. Facundo issued 78 walks this season, according to Yanks Go Yard‘s Adam Weinrib, and the changeup remains unfinished.

Labor strife adds a wrinkle. The collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, and a lockout is widely expected the next day, according to MLB Trade Rumors‘ Steve Adams. The 2021-22 lockout canceled the Rule 5 Draft, though a shorter shutdown could delay it instead.

Why the New York Yankees Would Protect Allen Facundo

The case for protection starts with the arm. A left-hander with a 70-grade fastball that has reached 100 mph fits a bullpen profile. MLB Pipeline ranks him No. 7 among eight Yankees prospects who need protection, and any club could take him for $100,000. With seven open spots, the Yankees can add him without cutting anyone.

Which way are they leaning? Experts differ. Weinrib lists Facundo as a likely addition and expects the Yankees to “err on the side of caution,” he wrote. The Yankees like his raw tools but could leave him unprotected due to his health history, and another prospect besides Carlos Lagrange will probably join the roster, according to FanSided‘s Rucker Haringey.

SB Nation’s Peter Brody called Lagrange, ranked No. 3, the only “surefire lock.” Facundo is the name at the center of the debate, and the Yankees must answer by 6 p.m. ET.