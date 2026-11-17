The New York Yankees won 93 games in 2026 before an exit in the American League Division Series. And general manager Brian Cashman has plenty of work to do this winter.

The bullpen is presumably first on his list. But second base isn’t far behind.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a free agent. The Yankees didn’t extend him a qualifying offer, which leaves a hole in the middle of the infield. However, one of the best bats available on the market could fill it.

Yankees Could Key in on All-Star Brandon Lowe

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden wrote that Cashman is looking to upgrade the bullpen, starting with trying to re-sign free agent relievers David Bednar, Paul Blackburn, and Tim Hill.

He also noted New York’s interest in left-hander Adrian Morejon and a possible reunion with Jonathan Loaisiga.

After that, Bowden expects the Yankees to look at second base, third base, and even center field.

“The Yankees have also been connected with second basemen Brandon Lowe and Luis Arraez, and the door has not been shut on a reunion with Jazz Chisholm Jr. just yet,” Bowden wrote. “They will pursue a right-handed hitting catcher to pair with Austin Wells, although Ryan Jeffers is too expensive and Tyler Stephenson doesn’t want to platoon.”

Bowden isn’t the only one connecting the dots to Lowe.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees have checked in with Lowe and Arraez, and they’ve also talked to the Texas Rangers about Corey Seager.

The two second basemen couldn’t be more different. Arraez hit .310 with little power, while Lowe is the slugger of the group.

What Brandon Lowe Would Bring to the Yankees

The 32-year-old Lowe had the best season of his career in his first year with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season. He hit .260/.331/.493 with 35 home runs and 96 RBIs in a career-high 150 games, and he set the franchise’s single-season home run record for a second baseman.

He also turned his defense around. Lowe’s Statcast fielding run value jumped from minus-10 in 2025 — tied for the worst among second basemen — to plus-12 this season. That made him a finalist for the National League Gold Glove at second base.

He was also snubbed from the All-Star Game despite leading all MLB second basemen in home runs and RBIs at the break. Lowe was an All-Star in 2019 and 2025 with the Tampa Bay Rays.

His swing would seem to be built for the Bronx. Thirty-two of his 35 home runs went to right field, and Statcast estimated he would have hit 39 if he’d played every game at Yankee Stadium, according to MLB.com’s Manny Randhawa.

Compare that to Chisholm, who hit just 19 home runs with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

Lowe wouldn’t come cheap though. The Pirates extended him a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer, so any team that signs him would also have to give up draft-pick compensation. He’d also be another left-handed bat in an already lefty-heavy lineup.

And the Yankees may have to beat a division rival to get him. The Toronto Blue Jays, who finished last in MLB in home runs this season, have also shown interest in Lowe, according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith.