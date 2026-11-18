The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in Game 3 of the ALDS.

They now enter an interesting offseason.

New York Yankees Quietly Add 26-Year-Old Outfielder

On Tuesday, news came out that the Yankees had added Garrett Martin to their 40-man roster.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Today, RHP David Bednar accepted the qualifying offer. Additionally, the Yankees have added LHP Kyle Carr, RHP Carlos Lagrange and OF Garrett Martin to the 40-man roster.”

Martin has yet to make his MLB debut.

He hit 21 home runs in 63 Double-A games this past year.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@ChrisCoop_: “This is just the start for fellow Garrett Martin truthers I’ve been saying for a while, I can absolutely see Martin holding a bench role before Summer. He had a monster season in the minors last year before getting hurt for the last few months. Excited to watch him”

MLB Pipeline: “The Yankees have added three prospects to their 40-man roster: No. 3 Carlos Lagrange, RHP No. 12 Kyle Carr, LHP Garrett Martin, OF”

@FiresideYankees: “Lagrange wasn’t the only add. The Yankees also put LHP Kyle Carr and OF Garrett Martin on the 40-man. • Martin: 24 HR, 18 SB in 71 games (AA/AAA) • Carr: 11.2 K/9 at Double-A Left exposed: Facundo, Arias, Avina, Serna, Reyzelman. Martin’s pop and speed made him an easy call.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees finished the regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were still on the roster.