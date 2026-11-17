Former top right-handed pitching prospect Chase Hampton is back with the New York Yankees organization. New York claimed Hampton off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced on Tuesday.

Via the Yankees on X: “Earlier today, the Yankees claimed RHP Chase Hampton off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles.”

New York Yankees Claim Chase Hampton Off Waivers From Baltimore Orioles

Hampton, now 25, was once one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. Pre-2024, the right-hander ranked No. 72 among all MLB prospects, according to Baseball America. At the same time, MLB Pipeline ranked him No. 92, and Baseball Prospectus No. 56.

The Yankees selected Hampton in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech University. Unfortunately, he hasn’t live up to the hype, but at 25, he still has plenty of time to change the narrative that he is a “bust.”

Looking at Chase Hampton’s Career

The Yankees designated Hampton for assignment on Sept. 7 to clear a 40-man roster spot for Aaron Judge.

After being cut by the Yankees, Hampton was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.

The Nationals designated Hampton for assignment at the end of the season. The St, Louis Cardinals picked him up, only to designate him for assignment in early Nov., allowing the Yankees to reacquire him.

Unfortunately, injuries have derailed Hampton’s career. He underwent Tommy John surgery last year.

“He’s really talented and has got a chance to be a really good pitcher and this doesn’t stop that. This just puts a pause on it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said last year. “But I think in his mind, dealing with some of the things he’s had to deal with over the last year-plus, I think there’s a little bit of, ‘Let’s get fixed and get back on the trail.’… Long road back, but doesn’t change what a talented guy he is.”

Hampton posted a rough 8.18 ERA over 55 innings in the Yankees organization this year. He has a career 4.89 ERA over minor-league 55 innings.

Looking at the New York Yankees’ 2026 Season

The Yankees finished the regular season as the top American League Wild Card team.

They swept the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in the AL Wild Card Series. Then, the Tampa Bay Rays swept them 3-0 in the American League Division Series.